Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck on a Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed midfielder Preston Plambeck on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side Inter Miami CF II. The Academy product will be available for selection for today's match on the road against Toronto FC.

The call up is the third for Plambeck, after featuring in the matchday squad and making his MLS debut against the New England Revolution.

Plambeck made his professional debut with Inter Miami during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season after developing at the Inter Miami CF Academy. He made an instant impact in his first appearance on April 7, 2025, featuring in the starting XI and scoring his first goal in the match on the road against Atlanta United 2. Plambeck went on to make 19 appearances in 2025, contributing one goal and an assist.

In 2026, the Academy product has been a mainstay in Inter Miami II's lineups. He's made seven appearances so far this 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, all of them starts, tallying two goals and two assists.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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