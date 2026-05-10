CLTFC rally in second half to tie Cincy

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC returned to Bank of America Stadium following a four match MLS road trip. With tonight's draw, Dean Smith remains unbeaten against FC Cincinnati in his tenure.

Idan Toklomati scored his 15th goal for the Club. The striker is up to four goals on the 2026 MLS Season.

Midfielder Pep Biel's goal put the Spaniard on 10 goal contributions for the season.

USMNT captain Tim Ream returned to the Starting XI after missing the last three matches due to injury. The defender registered his second assist in his Charlotte career on the Club's first goal.

Ashley Westwood assisted his 20th goal of his Charlotte FC career. The captain also was booked in the second half and will miss Wednesday's match due to yellow card accumulation.

Djibril Diani added his first goal contribution of the season on Biel's goal.

This is the fourth time Charlotte FC has come from two goals behind to rescue a point. Location: Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 26,252

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Agyemang, Ream, Schnegg, Diani, Biel, Westwood, Zaha, Toklomati, Vargas

Substitutions: Abada (77'), Goodwin (82')

FC Cincinnati Starting XI: Celentano, Hagglund, Miazga, Chirila, Evander, Gidi, Valenzuela, Bucha, Ramirez, Denkey, Mboma Dem

Substitutions: Robinson (56'), Echenique (73'), Nwobodo (73'), Barlow (87'), Lajhar (87')

Goals:

36' - CIN - Denkey

44' - CIN - Evander (Assist: Bucha, Hagglund)

51' - CLT - Toklomati (Assist: Ream, Westwood)

53' - CLT - Biel (Assist: Diani, Schnegg)

Discipline:

26' - CIN - Valenzuela (Yellow)

54' - CLT - Westwood (Yellow)

62' - CIN - Gidi (Yellow)

77' - CIN - Evander (Yellow)

90' - CIN - Nwobodo (Yellow)

Crown Legacy FC

Crown Legacy FC had its nine-match unbeaten streak snapped tonight after falling 3-2 to Chicago Fire FC II at SeatGeek Stadium. Forward Hugo Mbongue continued his goal scoring streak, scoring his sixth-straight with his strike in the 3rd minute. Chicago answered with two goals before the break and another one in the 71st. Winger Nathan Richmond brought CLFC back within one in stoppage time but Legacy fell just short of mounting a comeback.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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