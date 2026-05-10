Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement for Match against St. Louis CITY
Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has called up goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement. Campagnolo will be available for selection for the Rapids' regular season match against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 9.
The call-up will mark Campagnolo's second of four available Short-Term Agreements for the 2026 MLS season. The goalkeeper has spent the past three seasons with Rapids 2, making 30 appearances for the club since making his professional debut on July 26, 2024. In that span he has posted 103 saves, which is the most in club history.
Per the 2026 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, aged 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids have called up goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement for the team's regular season match against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 9.
Zackory Campagnolo
Pronunciation: KAM-pag-NO-low
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-3
Weight: 175 lbs.
Birthdate: March 12, 2007
Birthplace: Fort Myers, Florida
Nationality: United States
Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026
- Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement for Match against St. Louis CITY - Colorado Rapids
- Orlando City SC Falls 2-0 on the Road to CF Montréal - Orlando City SC
- Hugo Cuypers Scores in Eighth Straight Match in 3-1 Loss to Red Bull New York - Chicago Fire FC
- Leo Messi Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 Regular Season Goal Contributions in MLS History - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Secures 2-4 Victory on the Road at Toronto FC - Inter Miami CF
- AAPI Celebration Highlights Exciting Mother's Day Matchup Between LAFC and Houston Dynamo at BMO Stadium on Sunday - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel West for a Primetime Sunday Night Matchup at LAFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck on a Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Hosts San Diego FC Saturday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Sign Ayoub Lajhar to First-Team Contract - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement for Match against St. Louis CITY
- Rapids Look to Retain Perfect Record at Home in St. Louis CITY SC Matchup
- Colorado Rapids Announce Justyne Freud as SVP of Marketing & Brand Strategy, Elizabeth DeFeo as VP of Partnerships
- Colorado Rapids Sign Homegrown Forward Darren Yapi to New Contract
- Rapids Fall on the Road to Houston, 1-0