Rapids Set for Midweek Road Clash with Minnesota United FC

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (4-7-1, 13 points, 11th West) hit the road once again for a midweek match with Minnesota United FC (6-3-3, 21 points, 5th West) on Wednesday, May 13. Kickoff at Allianz Field is set for 6:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Colorado kicks off yet another double matchweek this Wednesday, heading up north for their first matchup against Minnesota United FC this season. The Rapids will look to get back to their winning ways, with four matches to do so prior to the upcoming break in the schedule due to the FIFA World Cup.

The Rapids are coming off their first home loss at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park this season, falling to St. Louis CITY SC 0-1 last Saturday night. Prior to that match, the Rapids had held a perfect 5-0-0 record at DSGP across all competitions, including U.S. Open Cup play. The Rapids have seen success in the domestic tournament up to this point, where they will look to continue their campaign next week against the San Jose Earthquakes in the Quarterfinal round.

On the other end of this midweek contest is a Minnesota side that has performed well as of late to help them rise up to fifth in the Western Conference standings. Their most recent match came this past weekend when they hosted Austin FC and played them to a 2-2 draw. The club has seen most of their success come on the road this season rather than at home, with their record at Allianz Field being just 2-1-2.

Colorado had success in Minnesota in their most recent match at Allianz Field, a 2-1 win to claim all three points on the road. Darren Yapi recorded his first career brace in the match, lifting his side to an important victory at that point in the season. These two sides have played each other relatively even since Minnesota entered the league, with the Rapids holding a 7-8-3 record against the Loons all-time.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026

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