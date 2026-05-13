Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids Preview
Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Wednesday night for a Western Conference showdown against the Colorado Rapids, looking to bounce back after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Austin FC over the weekend.
The Loons erased a one-goal deficit behind second-half strikes from defender Anthony Markanich and midfielder Joaquín Pereyra before ultimately settling for a point in Saint Paul. James Rodríguez played a major role in Minnesota's attacking resurgence, recording assists on both goals off the bench. MNUFC looks to continue its strong home form at Allianz Field while navigating another quick turnaround during a congested stretch of the MLS schedule. With Wednesday's result carrying significant implications in an increasingly tight table, Kelvin Yeboah continues to lead Minnesota's attack with seven goals this season, while Markanich has emerged as a consistent attacking threat from the back line with four goals of his own.
Colorado enters the midweek fixture after suffering a 1-0 home loss to St. Louis CITY SC, a match where the Rapids were reduced to 10 men and struggled to capitalize on possession in the final third. The Rapids have faced inconsistency in recent weeks but remain dangerous offensively through forward Rafael Navarro and a midfield group led by Paxten Aaronson. Colorado's ability to control possession and generate chances in transition will provide another strong test for Minnesota's back line.
Historically, the matchup between Minnesota and Colorado has produced competitive contests, including a 1-1 draw in their most recent meeting. Minnesota enters Wednesday night with a 7-8-1 (W-L-D) all-time regular-season record against the Rapids and will aim to use the Allianz Field atmosphere to secure another three important points in Western Conference play.
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Julian Gressel - Lower Body (Out)
Carlos Harvey - Lower Body (Out)
Peter Stroud - Lower Body (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. COLORADO RAPIDS
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
5.13.2026 | MLS Regular Season | Match 13
7:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2026 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 6-3-3 (21 pts. | 2-1-2 at home)
COL: 4-7-1 (13 pts. | 1-5-1 on the road)
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