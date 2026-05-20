Minnesota United Announces Soccer Celebration for Summer 2026

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced the Minnesota United Soccer Celebration, a 10-day fan-zone experience designed to be the Twin Cities' premier soccer destination for sports fans across Minnesota during this summer's quadrennial soccer tournament.

"Minnesota United is proud to bring the Minnesota United Soccer Celebration to downtown Minneapolis this summer as an opportunity to showcase the very best elements of our state - community, culture, and connection," said MNUFC Chief Executive Officer Shari Ballard. "Soccer has this unique ability to unite people across backgrounds and experiences, and we are grateful to our partners for helping elevate this event into a true showcase of Minnesota and the passion surrounding the beautiful game. We look forward to welcoming fans from across Minnesota and beyond to celebrate, connect, and create an unforgettable atmosphere together."

Located adjacent to Brit's Pub at Peavey Plaza in downtown Minneapolis off Nicollet Mall, the Minnesota United Soccer Celebration will complement the matchday atmosphere fans already know and love, featuring a variety of local food carts and vendors, live DJs, -MNUFC special guests, sweepstakes and giveaways, and activities for fans of all ages. On select dates from June 11-27, fans can enjoy live viewings of select FIFA World Cup 2026TM matches on an outdoor jumbo screen throughout the global tournament.

"Brit's Pub has been Minneapolis' home for soccer for over 30 years, and we are tremendously excited for the world's biggest tournament to be held in North America this summer. Having the Soccer Celebration right on our doorstep will be an amazing experience - there is no better place in the country to feel the pulse of the global tournament than right here on Nicollet Mall, surrounded by fans from every corner of the world," said Brit's Pub General Manager Shane Higgins. "For three decades we've been the gathering place for fans who live and breathe this sport, and this summer's tournament seems like a culmination of everything we stand for. We are honored to be part of this celebration and can't wait to welcome the world to our front door."

Minnesota United is partnering with Centro Tyrone Guzman as the club's official nonprofit and community partner for Soccer Celebration, supporting an inclusive environment where fans from across all cultures and communities can come together to celebrate the world's tournament.

"Centro Tyrone Guzman is honored to partner with Minnesota United FC to help ensure the Soccer Celebration reflects the culture, energy and community spirit that make the Latine communities that we serve and all of Minnesota's multi-cultural communities so vibrant," said Centro Tyrone Guzman Executive Director Xavier Vazquez. "This partnership is about more than an event. It is about creating spaces where families, culture and community connection are truly centered and celebrated."

Minnesota United Soccer Celebration will feature a wide range of interactive experiences that bring fans closer to the game and enhance the event atmosphere, with support of key club partners including Target, Allina Health, Bell Bank, Grand Casino, Minnesota Lottery, Pella, and Arby's. Throughout the celebration, fans can enjoy immersive activations, interactive games and giveaways that reflect the energy and community spirit surrounding our sport. Fans 21 and older will have the opportunity to enjoy offerings from Anheuser-Busch, an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM.

Admission is free, with a limited number of daily tickets available to be claimed via SeatGeek on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can find more information about the Minnesota United Soccer Celebration by visiting MNUFC.com/SoccerCelebration.

Minnesota United Soccer Celebration Schedule

Date Time (CT) Game Game Kickoff Times (CT)

June 11 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mexico vs. South Africa 2:00 p.m.

June 12 1:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 2:00 p.m.

United States vs. Paraguay 8:00 p.m.

June 13 1:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Qatar vs. Switzerland 2:00 p.m.

Brazil vs. Morocco 5:00 p.m.

Haiti vs. Scotland 8:00 p.m.

June 14 11:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Germany vs. Curaçao 12:00 p.m.

Netherlands vs. Japan 3:00 p.m.

Côte d'Ivoire vs Ecuador 6:00 p.m.

June 19 12:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. United States vs. Australia 2:00 p.m.

Scotland vs. Morocco 5:00 p.m.

Brazil vs. Haiti 8:00 p.m.

June 20 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Netherlands vs. Sweden 12:00 p.m.

Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador vs. Curaçao 7:00 p.m.

June 21 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. Spain vs. Saudi Arabia 11:00 a.m.

Belgium vs. Iran 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde 5:00 p.m.

New Zealand vs. Egypt 8:00 p.m.

June 25 2:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Ecuador vs. Germany 3:00 p.m.

Japan vs. Sweden 6:00 p.m.

Türkiye vs. United States 9:00 p.m.

June 26 1:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. France vs. Norway 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay vs. Spain 7:00 p.m.

New Zealand vs. Belgium 10:00 p.m.

June 27 3:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Panama vs. England 4:00 p.m.

Colombia vs. Portugal 6:30 p.m.

Jordan vs. Argentina 9:00 p.m.

*Soccer Celebration schedule is subject to change. Additionally, viewing priority on the jumbo screen may be given to higher-stakes matches during the final games of the group stage.







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