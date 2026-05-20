Orlando City SC Advance to U.S. Open Cup Semifinals

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after defeating Atlanta United FC 4-1 on Tuesday night at Inter&Co Stadium. The Lions will face the winner of Wednesday's matchup between the Columbus Crew and New York City FC in the semifinals, which will be held in September.

Defender David Brekalo opened the scoring in the fifth minute in the aftermath of a corner kick. Braian Ojeda collected the rebound before sending a second cross into the box that Brekalo headed home. Eleven minutes later, the Lions doubled their lead when Robin Jansson played a ball over the backline to Iván Angulo. The Colombian drove into the box before squaring off a pass across goal to a streaking Griffin Dorsey, who scored his third goal in as many matches.

Orlando City added two more goals before halftime, both from Brazilian U-22 Initiative forward Tiago. He struck in the 24th minute after intercepting a pass from Atlanta goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert and lifting the ball over him. Tiago then completed his brace in first-half stoppage time, finishing a pass from Braian Ojeda, who recorded his second assist of the match.

Atlanta pulled one back late as Emmanuel Latte Lath volleyed a right-footed effort off a cross in the box from Saba Lobjanidze.

Orlando returns to MLS regular season play with its final match before the league pauses for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, traveling to TQL Stadium to face FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 23. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on Apple TV.

Goal Highlights:

5' David Brekalo (Braian Ojeda) - ORL 1, ATL 0

16' Griffin Dorsey (Iván Angulo) - ORL 2, ATL 0

24' Tiago - ORL 3, ATL 0

45+5' Tiago (Braian Ojeda) - ORL 4, ATL 0

84' Emmanuel Latte Lath (Saba Lobjanidze) - ORL 4, ATL1

Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman:

"I'm happy, of course, with the result but also with the performance. More than anything, I'm happy for our group of players because they put in a huge effort every day. Not just now, from the very beginning, they have been fighting and I'm glad they were able to deliver a performance like this. I'm happy to move forward in this competition and to put the team in the semifinals, which is important for us and for the club. I'm happy for our fans because they deserve it. They support us always, in good moments and in difficult ones. And of course, I'm happy for the entire club, the managers, the owners, Ricardo [Moreira], everyone here. We work hard, and today was a good day for us."

Match Notes:

Orlando City scored four goals in a match for the fifth time in its past eight games across all competitions.

With his goal in the fifth minute, defender David Brekalo recorded his first goal of the 2026 season and the third of his Orlando City career across all competitions. He last scored on Oct. 18, 2025, at Toronto FC.

With assists on the Dorsey and Tiago goals, midfielder Braian Ojeda recorded his third and fourth assists across all competitions in 2026, marking his first career multi-assist match.

Defender Griffin Dorsey continued his strong form, recording his fourth goal across all competitions this season and scoring in a third consecutive match.

Forward Iván Angulo assisted on Griffin Dorsey's goal for his eighth assist across all competitions this season, bringing his Orlando City career total to 39 assists across all competitions.

With two goals Tuesday night, forward Tiago recorded his second and third goals across all competitions for Orlando City, marking his first career brace.

Interim head coach Martín Perelman made two changes to the starting lineup from the team's previous match against Atlanta United FC, with Javier Otero and Tiago entering the starting XI.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet (knee) and forward Tyrese Spicer (ankle) missed the match due to injury.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City SC 4 0 4

Atlanta United FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL - David Brekalo (Braian Ojeda) 5'

ORL - Griffin Dorsey (Iván Angulo) 16'

ORL - Tiago 24'

ORL - Tiago (Braian Ojeda) 45+5'

ATL - Emmanuel Latte Lath (Saba Lobjanidze) 84'

Misconduct Summary:

ATL - Stian Gregersen (Yellow Card) 45+4'

ATL - Cooper Sanchez (Yellow Card) 65'

ATL - Tristan Muyumba (Yellow Card) 66'

ATL - Pedro Amador (Yellow Card) 89'

ATL - Sergio Santos (Yellow Card) 90+2'

ORL - Wilder Cartagena (Yellow Card) 90+2'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando City SC Ã¢Ë' GK Javier Otero; D Griffin Dorsey (Marco Pašalić 85'), David Brekalo, Robin Jansson (c), Adrián Marín (Wilder Cartagena 85'); M Iván Angulo, Braian Ojeda, Eduard Atuesta (Luis Otávio 58'), Tiago (Zakaria Taifi 75'); F Martín Ojeda (Duncan McGuire 74'), Justin Ellis

Substitutes not used: GK Maxime Crépeau; D Iago

Atlanta United FC - GK Jayden Hibbert; D Ronald Hernandez (Juan Berrocal 46'), Stian Gregersen, Pedro Amador, Elías Báez (Saba Lobjanidze 46'); M Matthew Edwards, Will Reilly (Tristan Muyumba 47'), Jay Fortune (Matías Galarza 46'), Cooper Sanchez; F Alexey Miranchuk (Serigo Santos 74'), Emmanuel Latte Lath

Substitutes not used: GK Lucas Hoyos; D Tomás Jacob

Details of the Game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: May 19, 2026

Attendance: 14,254

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 40.5%

ATL - 59.5%

Shots:

ORL - 13

ATL - 16

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 10

ATL - 4

Saves:

ORL - 3

ATL - 5

Fouls:

ORL - 5

ATL - 14

Offsides:

ORL - 3

ATL - 2

Corners:

ORL - 6

ATL - 1







Major League Soccer Stories from May 20, 2026

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