The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC - May 19, 2026
Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Tuesday, May 19, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
The Story:
Orlando City continues its 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run with a quarterfinal matchup against Atlanta United FC, with a spot in the semifinals at stake.
Orlando City faces Eastern Conference rival Atlanta United FC for the second meeting in a four-day span following a 1-1 draw on May 16. Griffin Dorsey scored for the Lions before Jay Fortune equalized for the Five Stripes.
Martín Ojeda continues to lead in the final third, recording his team-high 10th goal contribution across all competitions in the Lions' May 16 match against Atlanta United. He assisted on Griffin Dorsey's goal to maintain his recent form. The Argentine has scored five goals over his last four matches and recorded a goal contribution in consecutive games. Ojeda is also climbing the club's all-time charts, needing just two goals in all competitions to match Cyle Larin (44) for second place in club history and five to match Facundo Torres' record (47). Current Form:
Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 1, Atlanta United FC 1 (5/16/26, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Griffin Dorsey; Jay Fortune
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Atlanta United FC's Last Match: Atlanta United FC 1, Orlando City 1 (5/16/26, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Jay Fortune; Griffin Dorsey
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Against the Opposition (All Competitions):
Series Record: 6-12-8 (Home: 4-7-4, Away: 2-5-4)
Last Matchup: ORL 1, ATL 1 (5/16/26, Inter&Co Stadium)
Next Up: Orlando City at FC Cincinnati
Date & Time: Sat, May 23, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Broadcast: Apple TV
Competition: Major League Soccer
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