Boston 25 and New England Revolution Partner to Air Select MLS Match Replays in 2026
Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
BOSTON - Boston 25 (WFXT-TV) and the New England Revolution have partnered to bring Major League Soccer action back to Boston's local airwaves with eight match replays during the 2026 MLS season, beginning tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET with a replay of Saturday's MLS matchup between the Revolution and Minnesota United FC.
Boston 25, the local English-language home for this summer's FIFA World Cup 26TM, will kick off its series of Revolution match replays Monday, with seven more after MLS resumes in July following a two-month pause for the World Cup. After the Revolution matches air live on Apple TV and via the club's local radio partners, local fans can watch the matches in their entirety on Boston 25 the following Monday night, starting at 11:30 p.m.
Opponent Venue Match Time Boston 25 Replay
Minnesota United FC Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Sat., May 16 at 7:30 p.m. Mon., May 18 at 11:30 p.m.
Atlanta United FC Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Sat., July 25 at 7:30 p.m. Mon., July 27 at 11:30 p.m.
New York City FC Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Sun., Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m. Mon., Aug. 24 at 11:30 p.m.
Orlando City SC Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Sat., Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Mon., Sept. 21 at 11:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake America First Field (Sandy, Utah) Sat., Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m Mon., Sept. 28 at 11:30 p.m.
Seattle Sounders FC Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Sat., Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 12 at 11:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Union Subaru Park (Chester, Pa.) Sat., Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 26 at 11:30 p.m.
Inter Miami CF Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Sun., Nov. 1 at
7:00 p.m. Mon., Nov. 2 at 11:30 p.m.
Currently third in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, the Revolution have 10 more games on the regular season slate after the league's World Cup break. The home season culminates on Sunday, November 1 against Inter Miami CF. The home finale will re-air on Boston 25 the following Monday, November 2 at 11:30 p.m. Revolution tickets, Season Memberships, and multi-game plans are available at Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets or by calling 1-877-GET-REVS.
Watch every minute of the MLS season, including every Revolution match, with an Apple TV subscription. Live action and full match replays with both English and Spanish commentary are available on billions of devices, with no blackouts, for only $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Fans can also listen to Revolution action live on the radio by tuning into 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish - home games only), and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).
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