LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney, Forward Gabriel Pec Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 14
Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - MLS announced today that LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney and forward Gabriel Pec have each been named to the league's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 following the club's 2-0 road win over Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field. Pec contributed to both goals in the match (one goal, one assist), and the Galaxy kept an impressive clean sheet to close out LA's three-game road trip with three points.
Pec made a decisive run past Seattle's back line in the 23rd minute of the match, latching onto the end of a slicing through ball from teammate Marco Reus before burying the ball into the bottom-right corner for a 1-0 lead that the Galaxy would never relinquish. Then with Seattle pushing for the equalizer in stoppage time, Pec burst out on the counter and used his strength to maintain his dribble around his defender and into the box. Drawing the goalkeeper towards him, Pec neatly played the ball across to Matheus Nascimento for the game-clinching tap in at the far post.
Vanney's recognition comes on the heels of the Galaxy ending Seattle's 22-match unbeaten run at home in demonstrative fashion, shutting the Sounders out with a clinical defensive display. The win was LA's first in Seattle since July 9, 2016. The Galaxy are now 4-2-2 in their last eight league matches, and six of those eight games have been on the road.
Notably, the match was Pec's 100th Galaxy appearance across all competitions, and the goal was his fourth of the three-game road trip alone. His first half strike also extended LA's scoring streak to 23 consecutive matches, the longest active scoring streak in MLS. Pec leads LA in contributions this season with 15 (11 goals, four assists) across all competitions.
Team of the Matchday (Matchday 14)
F: Tom Barlow (CIN), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD), Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
M: Gabriel Pec (LA), Guilherme (HOU), Carles Gil (NE), Lionel Messi (MIA)
D: Juan Manuel Sanabria (RSL), Morrison Agyemang (CLT), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (CHI)
GK: Chris Brady (CHI)
Coach: Greg Vanney (LA)
Bench: Brian Schwake (NSH), David Schnegg (CLT), Jay Fortune (ATL), Evander (CIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), João Peglow (DC), Stephen Afrifa (SKC), Sam Sarver (DAL), Sergi Solans (RSL)
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