Defender Steven Moreira to Represent Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira has been selected by Cape Verde Men's National Team Head Coach Pedro Brito 'Bubista' for the final 26-man roster for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World CupTM in North America.

"It's a dream come true to be representing Cabo Verde in the World Cup here in North America," said Moreira. "I'm looking forward to finishing out this week strong with our two remaining games and I'm excited for the opportunity to represent the Crew, my teammates and the City of Columbus on the world stage."

Drawn into Group H, Cape Verde kick off their World Cup campaign against Spain on Monday, June 15 at 12 p.m. ET at Atlanta Stadium. The Blue Sharks then take on Uruguay on Sunday, June 21 at 6 p.m. ET at Miami Stadium before wrapping up group-stage play against Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET at Houston Stadium. All FIFA World Cup matches will air on FOX, FS1, Telemundo and Universo, with streaming available on the Fox Sports and Peacock apps.

Moreira has earned 18 caps (17 starts) since making his international debut on Oct. 12, 2023. In Cape Verde's 3-0 win over Eswatini on Oct. 13, 2025, the defender helped the island nation qualify for its first-ever World Cup. Cape Verde is the third-smallest nation to reach the FIFA World Cup (Curacao, 2026; Iceland, 2018). Moreira was part of Cape Verde's roster for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where the team reached the quarterfinals for their best finish in their tournament history. Moreira made five appearances (four starts) during their run, helping Cape Verde secure three clean sheets across five contests.

Born in Noisy-le-Grand, France, Moreira represented France at various youth levels, featuring for France's Under-21, U-20, U-19 and U-16 squads. He also competed at the 2013 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, helping France earn a second-place finish.

Since joining the Crew in August 2021, the defender has made 143 regular season appearances (135 starts), recording four goals. Moreira has posted 25 MLS assists, tied for 13th-most in Crew history and a Club-best by a defender. In 2026, the 31-year-old has started 12 of his 13 MLS matches played, while posting two assists. In 2024, Moreira was selected to the MLS All-Star Team roster for the first time in his career and won the Defender of the Year award, becoming the third different Crew defender to earn the honor and fourth overall honoree in Club history, joining Robin Fraser (2004) and Chad Marshall (2008 and 2009).







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