Courtois, Crew Enter Break on High Note

Published on May 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Columbus Crew won, 2-0, against Atlanta United FC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Sunday, May 24 in the final MLS regular season match before the 2026 FIFA World CupTM in North America.

Interim Head Coach Laurent Courtois earned his first MLS win with the Black & Gold. Courtois becomes the fifth head coach in Club history to earn a win in their first MLS match in charge and first since Gregg Berhalter in 2014. The Frenchman also earned a victory in his first competitive match with the Crew First Team against New York City FC in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

Columbus improved to 12-6-2 all-time against Atlanta in the regular season, highlighted by a four-game winning streak overall and an active seven-match unbeaten stretch at home across all competitions (6-0-1; five regular season and two postseason). During the past four wins, the Crew have outscored Atlanta 13-6.

Since the start of their 2023 MLS Cup winning season, the Black & Gold have scored 215 regular season goals (league-best 67 in 2023, Club-record & sixth-most in single MLS season 72 in 2024; 55 in 2025; 21 in 2026), the second-most in MLS in that timespan.

Over the last 77 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have recorded 46 wins and 21 draws with only 10 losses, dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have are also 34-9-15 during their past 58 MLS regular season home matches.

Since 2023, Columbus has secured 117 points (34-9-15) in 58 home matches, the second-most in the league. Additionally, the Black & Gold have recorded 117 goals at home in that same span, the fourth-most in MLS.

Midfielder Sekou Bangoura scored the Crew's opening goal in the 24th minute of the match, his first with the Crew.

Forward Diego Rossi notched his team-best sixth goal of the season in the 45+2' minute.

Rossi (85) owns the third-most regular season goals amongst active players and is one of only 22 players to record 85 or more career goals in league history. He has 37 since joining Columbus in 2023 and tied a career-high with 16 last season.

Rossi registered the secondary assist on Bangoura's score, his second assist of 2026. It's Rossi's first match with multiple goal contributions in 2026.

The forward has recorded 58 goal contributions in his last 78 matches across all competitions (43 goals, 15 assists).

Defender Mohamed Farsi tied a career best with two assists on Bangoura and Rossi's first half goals, his first goal contributions since June 29, 2025, against the Philadelphia Union after returning from injury. He last recorded two assists vs. Charlotte FC on May 3, 2025.

Defender Steven Moreira posted the secondary assist on Rossi's score, his third assist of the season.

Moreira holds the 13th most assists (26) in Club history.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte earned his third clean sheet of the season. He now has 23 career regular season shutouts, tied with Zack Steffen for the fourth-most in Crew history and 28 across all competitions (three in MLS postseason, one in Concacaf Champions Cup and one in Leagues Cup).

Tonight's attendance at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field was 19,782.

The Black & Gold return to regular season play against New York City FC on Wednesday July 22 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World CupTM [7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC

Wednesday, July 22 - 7:30 p.m. ET - ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: Apple TV

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)

Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets







Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2026

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