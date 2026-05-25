Atlanta United Falls 2-0 to Columbus Crew
Published on May 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Atlanta United fell 2-0 to Columbus Crew on Sunday Night Soccer in the team's final MLS match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break. Saba Lobjanidze made his 100th appearance for the club in all competitions, while Miguel Almirón returned to action after injury.
The Crew dominated the opening 15 minutes of the match and had the first good opportunity fall to Daniel Gazdag. The striker was found by a Diego Rossi cross but couldn't direct his header on target from seven yards out. Moments later, Rossi found himself open in the box and curled a left-footed shot off the post before Lucas Hoyos stopped the strikers rebound effort.
Columbus scored the opening goal in the 24th minute off a counterattack. The Crew secured a loose set piece by Atlanta and raced into the attacking third. Rossi found Mohamed Farsi alone on the right wing who then played the ball square to Sekou Bangoura who slotted the ball home. The Crew doubled the lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time when Farsi ran onto a ball down the right wing. The defender crossed to an on-rushing Rossi who finished first time into the bottom left corner for the 2-0 halftime lead.
The visitors were on the front foot to open the second half and head coach Tata Martino decided to bring on Almirón in the 60th minute for his first action in MLS since April 11. The Paraguayan immediately sprung into action with a free kick from 30 yards that was deflected over the bar.
Atlanta continued to put pressure on Columbus and caused a couple of turnovers that nearly resulted in a goal. Alexey Miranchuk had the best look in the 73rd minute when he was played in by Cooper Sanchez. Miranchuk dribbled past one defender but his right-footed strike was blocked by a diving defender at the last second.
Atlanta United (3-9-2, 11 points) returns to action Friday, July 17 when it travels to Geodis Park to take on Nashville SC (8:00 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor) when MLS returns from a break for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 13-10 Atlanta
Shots on target: 4-2 Columbus
xG: 2.3 - 1.4 Columbus
Corner kicks: 3-2 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 10-7 Atlanta
Possession: 56-44 Columbus
Passing Accuracy: 92-88 Columbus
Scoring
CLB - Sekou Bangoura 24' (Farsi, Rossi)
CLB - Diego Rossi 45+2' (Farsi, Moreira)
Disciplinary
CLB - Sean Zawadzki Y 23'
ATL - Elias Baez Y 50'
CLB - Sekou Bangoura Y 64'
ATL - Enea Mihaj Y 90+3'
CLB - Rudy Camacho Y 50'
ATL - Tristan Muyumba Y 90+4'
Notes:
Miguel Almirón returned to action for the first time since April 11.
Saba Lobjanidze became the 11th player in ATL UTD history to make 100 appearances in all competitions.
Major League Soccer enters a break following today for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Atlanta returns to action on July 17.
Attendance: 19,782
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Lucas Hoyos
D: Elias Báez
D: Juan Berrocal
D: Enea Mihaj
D: Tomás Jacob
M: Tristan Muyumba
M: Jay Fortune
M: Cooper Sanchez
F: Luke Brennan (Miguel Almirón - 60')
F: Saba Lobjanidze (Sergio Santos - 69')
F: Alexey Miranchuk (c)
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Stian Gregersen
Matt Edwards
Ronald Hernández
Pedro Amador
Will Reilly
Cayman Togashi
COLUMBUS CREW STARTING LINEUP
GK: Patrick Schulte
D: Mohamed Farsi (Andres Herrera - 78')
D: Rudy Camacho
D: Steven Moreira (Yevhen Cheberko - 69')
D: Sean Zawadzki (c)
M: Sekou Bangoura (Amar Sejdic - 82')
M: Andre Gomes
M: Taha Habroune (Dylan Chambost - 69')
M: Max Arfsten (Hugo Picard - 69')
F: Daniel Gazdag
F: Diego Rossi
Substitutes not used:
Nicholas Hagen
Cesar Ruvalcaba
Owen Presthus
Nariman Akhundzada
OFFICIALS
Chris Penso (referee), Cameron Blanchard (assistant), Jeremy Hanson (assistant), Ricardo Montero Araya (fourth), Daniel Radford (VAR), Jonathan Johnson (AVAR)
Images from this story
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Atlanta United midfielder Saba Lobjanidze vs. the Columbus Crew
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