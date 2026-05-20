Atlanta United Falls 4-1 to Orlando City SC in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal
Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Atlanta United fell 4-1 to Orlando City SC Tuesday night at Inter&Co Stadium in the quarterfinal round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Latte Lath scored his third goal of the season in all competitions.
Atlanta made seven changes to the starting lineup from Saturday's league match against Orlando while the home side made two changes. The hosts scored the opening goal of the match in the fifth minute through David Brekalo. After a recycled corner kick, Braian Ojeda delivered a cross from the right wing and found Brekalo inside the box where he directed a free header past Jayden Hibbert.
The home side had an opportunity to add a second just three minutes later as Griffin Dorsey was played into space behind Atlanta's backline and raced towards goal. He placed a low right-footed shot on goal that Matt Edwards was able to clear off the line.
Atlanta created an opportunity down the left side in the 14th minute as Jay Fortune played Elías Baez into the box who lofted a cross to the back post to an unmarked Alexey Miranchuk, however his header went wide.
Orlando made it 2-0 in the 16th minute as Ivan Angulo ran onto a through ball behind Atlanta's defensive line and delivered a pass across goal for Dorsey to tap into the net. Latte Lath had Atlanta's best chance of the first half when he hit the post with a shot from outside the box in the 20th minute. Orlando added a third in the 24th minute through Tiago Souza who intercepted a pass from Hibbert before slotting a right-footed shot past the goalkeeper.
Atlanta remained under pressure for the remainder of the first half with Hibbert making key saves on Souza in the 36th minute to deny a one-on-one opportunity and another on Martin Ojeda in the 39th minute, while Stian Gregersen made a goal-line clearance in the 36th minute to deny an effort from Dorsey. Souza added a fourth in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.
Tata Martino made four substitutions at halftime, bringing on Juan Berrocal, Tristan Muyumba, Saba Lobjanidze and Matías Galarza. A quick passing sequence between Miranchuk, Cooper Sanchez and Lobjanidze inside the box led to a chance in the 54th minute but Lobjanidze's effort went just wide.
Latte Lath scored in the 84th minute to make it 4-1, volleying in a powerful finish from the center of the box on a cross from Lobjanidze.
Atlanta United (3-8-2, 11 points) returns to action Sunday, May 24 when it faces Columbus Crew at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor) in the club's final match before MLS breaks for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 16-13 Atlanta
Shots on target: 10-4 Orlando
xG: 1.88 - 1.18 Orlando
Corner kicks: 6-1 Orlando
Fouls Committed: 14-5 Atlanta
Possession: 59-41 Atlanta
Passing Accuracy: 85-79 Atlanta
Scoring
ORL - David Brekalo 5' (B. Ojeda)
ORL - Griffin Dorsey 16' (Angulo)
ORL - Tiago Souza 24'
ORL - Tiago Souza 45' (B. Ojeda)
ATL - Latte Lath 84' (Lobjanidze)
Disciplinary
ATL - Stian Gregersen Y 45+4'
ATL - Cooper Sanchez Y 64'
ATL - Tristan Muyumba Y 66'
ATL - Pedro Amador Y 89'
ATL - Sergio Santos Y 90+2'
ORL - Wilder Cartagena Y 90+2'
Notes:
Jayden Hibbert made six saves in the match
Latte Lath scored his third goal of the season and first in Open Cup play
Atlanta's last match before the World Cup break is Sunday, May 24 at Columbus
Attendance: 14,254
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Jayden Hibbert
D: Elias Báez (Saba Lobjanidze - HT)
D: Pedro Amador
D: Stian Gregersen
D: Ronald Hernández (Juan Berrocal - HT)
D: Matt Edwards
M: Will Reilly (Tristan Muyumba - HT)
M: Jay Fortune (Matías Galarza - HT)
M: Cooper Sanchez
F: Latte Lath
F: Alexey Miranchuk (c) (Sergio Santos - 75')
Substitutes not used:
Lucas Hoyos
Tomás Jacob
ORLANDO CITY SC STARTING LINEUP
GK: Javier Otero
D: Adrian Marin (Marco Pasalic - 85')
D: Robin Jansson (c)
D: David Brekalo
D: Griffin Dorsey (Wilder Cartagena - 85')
M: Braian Ojeda
M: Eduard Atuesta (Luis Otavio - 58')
M: Ivan Angulo
M: Tiago Souza (Zakaria Taifi - 75')
F: Martin Ojeda (Duncan McGuire - 74')
F: Justin Ellis
Substitutes not used:
Maxime Crepeau
Iago Teodoro
OFFICIALS
Lorenzo Hernandez (referee), Corey Rockwell (assistant), Rhett Hammil (assistant), Alejo Calume (fourth), Armando Villareal (VAR), TJ Zablocki (AVAR)
Images from this story
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Atlanta United huddles vs. Orlando City SC
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