Major League Soccer to Unite Communities Around FIFA World Cup 2026™ with Soccer Celebrations and Fan Activations, FOX Affiliate Program Across MLS

Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - During the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer in North America, Major League Soccer and its clubs will host Soccer Celebrations and other fan events featuring cultural programming, youth activities, interactive experiences and live match viewings that bring fans together to celebrate locally, uniquely transforming their communities into vibrant hubs of the global game.

Additionally, MLS has partnered with FOX on a nationwide affiliate initiative to deliver localized coverage to communities across the United States through FOX-owned and affiliated stations.

"The World Cup is a global celebration of our sport, and MLS and our 30 clubs will celebrate the passion and excitement of the beautiful game across the U.S. and Canada," said Camilo Durana, MLS Chief Business Officer. "In collaboration with FIFA and FOX, we're turning that energy into a festival in MLS cities-inviting all fans to live the excitement with others and connect with their local MLS club firsthand."

"Partnering with Major League Soccer to bring World Cup matches into MLS Soccer Celebration fan fests is a natural extension of our commitment to delivering the tournament's energy to fans everywhere," said Whit Haskel, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing, FOX Sports. "Together with MLS, we're supporting shared experiences that go beyond the broadcast - capturing the sights, sounds, and spirit of the global game in local communities."

Media assets and event details for MLS clubs' Soccer Celebrations and fan events can be found here. Club activations from east to west coast will include Red Bull New York and New York City FC hosting and integrating into NYNJ 26 World Cup Fan Zones in the metropolitan area, Chicago Fire will have the city's ultimate celebration at Recess West Loop, featuring every match, activations and live entertainment, Houston Dynamo FC will transform Shell Energy Stadium into a soccer and cultural festival just steps from FIFA Fan Festival, and Seattle Sounders FC will host its Soccer Celebration on a custom-built soccer pitch atop a maritime vessel on Elliott Bay within walking distance of Lumen Field, becoming the meet-up for thousands of fans throughout the summer's global event.

Additionally, MLS clubs and their local FOX stations will deepen engagement in the respective markets through on-site promotion and localized storytelling-amplifying club-driven fan experiences while extending World Cup coverage beyond the screen. Central to this effort is positioning MLS clubs as the expert voices connected to the global game.

U.S.-based MLS clubs will be featured across local FOX programming throughout the tournament, with select clubs appearing in recurring weekly or daily segments in their respective markets. Coverage will include players, coaches, and club legends, leveraging their expertise and firsthand experience to bring authentic World Cup insight to local audiences, alongside stories highlighting local soccer culture and the communities driving momentum around the FIFA World Cup 2026.

With a record number of MLS players expected to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026, MLS will pause regular season action following Matchday 15 on May 23-24, as players join their national teams. MLS will resume July 16-17 during the closing week of the tournament, featuring four matches on Apple TV on July 16 and a primetime doubleheader on July 17 airing on FOX and Apple TV.

Fans are encouraged to follow their MLS club's digital and social platforms for event updates, ticket information, and a full schedule of each club's fan activation dates and locations.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 19, 2026

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