Rapids Clash with San Jose in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids will continue their 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on Wednesday, May 20, when they host the San Jose Earthquakes in the Quarterfinal Round at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Wednesday's match marks Colorado's first U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal appearance since 2007 and places the Rapids one win away from their first semifinal appearance in the competition since reaching the club's run to the 1999 U.S. Open Cup Final.

Colorado advanced to the Quarterfinal Round after opening the tournament with a 1-0 victory over USL League One side Union Omaha at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in the Round of 32 behind a first-half goal from Dante Sealy. The Rapids then claimed the I-25 Derby in the Round of 16, advancing 5-4 in penalties over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC after battling to a 2-2 draw through extra time. Alexis Manyoma and Georgi Minoungou each found the back of the net in the victory, while Colorado secured advancement despite playing down a man following a second-half red card to Kosi Thompson. Goalkeeper Nico Hansen also played a key role in the victory, helping secure advancement during the penalty shootout against the Switchbacks.

San Jose enters Wednesday after advancing through its first two tournament matches at PayPal Park. The Earthquakes opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Phoenix Rising FC in the Round of 32 despite playing more than 50 minutes down a man following a first-half red card. San Jose then followed that performance with a 4-2 victory over fellow MLS side Minnesota United FC in the Round of 16 behind a brace from Beau Leroux.

The Quarterfinal clash will feature two MLS Western Conference sides battling for a place in the semifinal round of the nation's oldest ongoing soccer competition. The winner of Wednesday's match will advance to the Semifinal Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and move one step closer toward lifting one of American soccer's most historic trophies.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 19, 2026

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