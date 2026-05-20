Programming Slate Revealed for Soccer Celebration at Skyline Park Presented by the Colorado Rapids

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - In advance of FIFA World Cup 2026™, the Colorado Rapids, Downtown Denver Partnership, Street Soccer USA and broadcast partners FOX31 and Telemundo Colorado announced an expanded schedule of live match viewings and fan engagement opportunities designed to bring communities across Colorado together around the world's game. As part of a broader initiative in collaboration with FOX31 and Telemundo Colorado, the Rapids will join their expanded programming slate, which encompasses live FIFA World Cup 2026™ match viewings, regional broadcast integration and digital storytelling throughout the Rocky Mountain region.

As one of few MLS cities with active engagement across all 39 days of the tournament, the Soccer Celebration will bring fans closer to the action through signature downtown activations and broad regional coverage. At the center of the celebration, Skyline Park Block 1 at Visa Street Soccer Park and Bank of America Fields will transform into a vibrant soccer oasis, anchored by massive outdoor screens featuring match broadcasts on FOX31, Telemundo and FOX Sports platforms.

FOX31 and Telemundo's comprehensive tournament coverage will integrate the club's expertise with featured Rapids talent and recognized club voices, ensuring the spirit of Colorado soccer remains at the forefront of the historic tournament. Telemundo Colorado will serve as the official Spanish-language broadcast, kicking off the opening weekend on Thursday, June 11. The Soccer Celebration at Skyline Park will serve as the cultural hub where fans can unite through their collective love for the game, and the Colorado Rapids are proud to champion that excitement as a presenting sponsor.

In collaboration with the Downtown Denver Partnership and Street Soccer USA, the Soccer Celebration is positioned as the city's premier destination, blending international sport with local culture in the heart of downtown Denver. Free and open to the public, the fan zone experience at Skyline Park will feature a diverse array of daily programing including local vendors, fan activations and live music, creating an authentic Colorado gathering place for fans to celebrate all summer long. The Rapids can be found among the fan zone action with exclusive retail offerings, giveaways and appearances from players, coaches and club personalities.

On-site, fans can enjoy specialty culinary offerings from local businesses with appearances by La Unica, Biker Jim's, 47 Bakery, and Firestone Walker while cheering from a curated, sectioned-off beer garden. Throughout the tournament, fans can enter digital sweepstakes by scanning on-site QR codes for a chance to win exclusive prizes and giveaways.

The celebration serves as a unifying force for the state's soccer landscape, featuring on-site participation from the Colorado Soccer Association and Denver Summit FC. This collaborative effort brings together the various pillars of the local soccer community, offering a welcoming and holistic experience for fans of all ages and backgrounds. Attendees can also participate in CSA Youth League sign-ups and youth programming.

Underscoring a commitment to community development, the Rapids have also partnered with national nonprofit Street Soccer USA to join a series of programs for all ages and stages throughout the summer at their Skyline-based fields. Street Soccer USA Denver will feature youth soccer clinics, a Denver Unity Youth Cup, a civic engagement speaker series, global art exhibits, cultural performances, and regular co-ed adult Community Kick 5v5 friendlies.

For fans looking to engage with the digital side of the beautiful game, EA SPORTS™ games and consoles will be on-site to offer fans a mobile experience and gaming lounge to participate on screens alongside football's biggest stars.

UCHealth will provide fans with a variety of games, giveaways, and prizes for fans to enjoy throughout each day of the Soccer Celebration. UCHealth will also provide fans with sunscreen stations, hand sanitizer stations, and menstrual product dispensers to help protect all fans in attendance.

Official Colorado Rapids merchandise will be available for purchase at a dedicated on-site retail tent. Fans can secure the latest club gear during several windows throughout the tournament:

June: 11-14, 18-21, 24-28

July: 3-5, 14-15, 18-19

Supporters are encouraged to follow along with club news and receive full details regarding a series of external events and community initiatives held in conjunction with the tournament at ColoradoRapids.com, including:

Juneteenth

World Refugee Day

Bike to Work Day

Rapids 2 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Rapids 2 at the University of Denver

Denver Pride Parade

Cup for Kids

Soccer Celebration at Skyline Park will prioritize a safe and seamless experience for all attendees, requiring fans to present a free digital general admission ticket, valid throughout the entire tournament, upon daily entry. Additionally, in accordance with municipal park curfews, the Soccer Celebration will not broadcast matches after 9:00 p.m. MT.

To access special club programming, fans are encouraged to download the official Colorado Rapids mobile app for real-time information regarding event schedules, guest appearances, and site news as the tournament progresses. Stay up to date on exclusive club announcements by visiting coloradorapids.com/soccercelebration.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 20, 2026

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