Summer Slam Returns to VELO Sports Center at Dignity Health Sports Park

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - With the LA28 Olympic Games on the horizon, international attention turns to Southern California and the Summer Slam 26, an indoor cycling competition hosted at the VELO Sports Center in Carson, Calif. on June 26-28 and July 3-5. This premier series features six (6) UCI Class 2 (CL2) international track cycling events across two consecutive, action-packed weekends, staged on the United States' only premier indoor velodrome and host to track cycling at the LA28 Olympic Games.

"Summer Slam 26 is an exciting opportunity to showcase the VELO Sports Center on the international stage as we look ahead to the LA28 Olympic Games," said Adam Duvendeck, General Manager, Dignity Health Sports Park. "We are proud to welcome elite athletes from around the world to compete on the nation's premier indoor velodrome, while also providing fans and spectators with a unique opportunity to experience world-class track cycling up close."

UCI CL2 (Class 2) events are high-level, standalone competitions sanctioned by the UCI, providing elite athletes with valuable opportunities to earn international ranking points. The Summer Slam delivers a complete sprint and endurance program each day, attracting world-class Men's and Women's fields from across the globe.

Athletes will race a single event or compete across the full series. Each day includes morning and afternoon sessions, qualifying rounds, and finals, ensuring nonstop, high-stakes racing throughout both weekends. Registration is now open for athletes and closes on June 15, 2026. The event is free and open to the public. The full schedule of events is below.

Weekend One:

- Friday, June 26: Keirin, Elimination, Madison

- Saturday, June 27: Sprints, Omnium

- Sunday, June 28: Keirin, Scratch, Madison

Weekend Two:

- Friday, July 3: Sprints, Elimination, Points

- Saturday, July 4: Keirin, Omnium

- Sunday, July 5: Sprints, Scratch, Points

In addition to high-stake competitions this summer, the Velo Sports Center's Kids on Bikes program offers youth ages 8-18 an opportunity to get involved in cycling on a welcoming, accessible track. The program is designed to remove barriers to participation, with a free entry-level option and bikes available for those who need them. Riders can progress through three levels: Level 1 (Active Start), a free weekly session held Wednesdays from 4:00-5:30 PM; Level 2 (Pre-Competition), meeting twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays for $45; and Level 3 (Competition/Training), offered three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5:30-7:00 PM for $55.







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