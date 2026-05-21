Columbus Knocks New York City FC out of U.S. Open Cup

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC's U.S. Open Cup run came to an end Wednesday night after a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Columbus Crew. Despite several promising moments and another strong display from Matt Freese, Max Arfsten's second-half strike proved the difference in Ohio.

Match Recap

New York City FC stood on the brink of history Wednesday night as they took on the Columbus Crew in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The Club had never advanced past the quarterfinal stage of the competition and knew that a win in Ohio would land them in the final four for the first time.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made two changes to the team that took on Red Bull New York this past weekend, as Andrés Perea and Jonny Shore replaced Keaton Parks and the injured Maxi Moralez.

It would be Perea who earned New York City's first real look at goal in the 12th minute. A byproduct of nice play down the right, the ball ended up at Perea's feet in the middle of the goal 12 yards out, only for him to drag his shot agonizingly wide.

Columbus responded through Andrés Herrera six minutes later, only for Nico Cavallo to block his shot.

Kai Trewin then did well to pick up the ball on the edge of the box before creating a yard of space for a shot. Unfortunately, his effort took a deflection and looped comfortably into Nicholas Hagen's arms.

Columbus began to ramp up the pressure as the half drew to a close. First, Herrera fired off an effort that was blocked by Trewin before André Gomes drew a save from Matt Freese, with Taha Habroune following up on the rebound and Freese again able to stop him.

Sekou Bangoura also found the target on the stroke of halftime, but Freese was again on hand to save comfortably.

The second half started with an early chance for Columbus through Steven Moreira. New York City FC responded through Agustín Ojeda, but his effort was blocked by Gomes.

New York City then came within inches of taking the lead after a well-timed run from Cavallo put him in behind down the left. The defender unselfishly squared the ball instead of shooting but saw his pass intercepted and cleared.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 59th minute through Max Arfsten. The fullback found space on the right and cut inside before curling a left-footed shot past Freese.

Jansen turned to his bench in the 64th minute to make a quadruple substitution. On came Arnau Farnós, Malachi Jones, Seymour Reid, and Máximo Carrizo in place of Perea, Ojeda, Hannes Wolf, and Nicolás Fernández Mercau.

Columbus went close to doubling their advantage in the 69th minute when Bangoura found space after driving inside, but Freese did well to hold onto the effort.

New York City opted to go direct not long after, and some good hold-up play from Jones allowed him to combine with Farnós. The Spaniard got off a shot from range, but it did not trouble the goalkeeper.

In the 79th minute, Columbus struck the post through Hugo Picard. Thankfully, Freese was able to collect the rebound.

New York City FC were still desperately pushing for an equalizer, and that saw Farnós again try his luck, only for Sean Zawadzki to block the effort.

Jansen's final change of the night saw Strahinja Tanasijevic replace Trewin in the 87th minute.

Freese then produced an outstanding save in the 90th minute to keep the score at 1-0. The goalkeeper got down low to deny Jamal Thiaré from close range.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Nashville SC on May 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30PM ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 20, 2026

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