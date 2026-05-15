Availability Report: Six Unavailable vs. Red Bull New York
Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without six players for the match. Forward Alonso Martínez is joined on the sidelines by Kevin O'Toole, Aiden O'Neill, Max Murray, Drew Baiera, and Talles Magno.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2026 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Alonso Martínez - Leg - Out
Drew Baiera - Leg - Out
Kevin O'Toole - Leg - Out
Aiden O'Neill - Leg - Out
Max Murray - Leg - Out
Talles Magno - Leg - Out
Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026
- Minnesota United FC at New England Revolution Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Galaxy Finish Road Swing in Seattle on Saturday, May 16 at 6:15 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- Rapids Start 2026 Rocky Mountain Cup Quest against Real Salt Lake - Colorado Rapids
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC - May 16, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Last Home Match Before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Break - Houston Dynamo FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 15, 2026 - New England Revolution
- Availability Report: Six Unavailable vs. Red Bull New York - New York City FC
- Return of the Captain: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Toronto FC - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Announces United in Play Soccer Celebration - D.C. United
- CF Montréal Concludes Homestand on Saturday against Chicago Fire FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- SKC Travels to Texas to Take on Austin FC - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution Host Minnesota United FC on Salute to Heroes Night - New England Revolution
- Dallas Cowboys and Daniel L. Hunt Announced as Official Dallas World Cup Host City Supporters - FC Dallas
- Introducing New In-App Wallet to Your Inter Miami CF App - Inter Miami CF
- Don Deedson Louicius Named to Haiti's National Team World Cup Roster - FC Dallas
- Real Salt Lake Ends Home Portion of 2026 First Half with Saturday Rocky Mountain Cup Tilt - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Venue Change for Home Match against Columbus Crew - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Head West for First Meeting with San Diego FC - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Names Mastercard as Exclusive Payment Services Partner and Nu Stadium Official Partner - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Derby Day - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.