Dallas Cowboys and Daniel L. Hunt Announced as Official Dallas World Cup Host City Supporters

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







DALLAS - The North Texas FWC Organizing Committee announced that the Dallas Cowboys and Daniel L. Hunt have been named as Official Dallas World Cup Host City Supporters, joining a select group of leading organizations welcoming the world's largest sporting event to North Texas.

"We are honored to welcome the Dallas Cowboys and Daniel L. Hunt as official FIFA World Cup 2026 Dallas Host City Supporters," said North Texas FWC Organizing Committee President Monica Paul. "As iconic brands and names in sports, both continue to extend their influence far beyond the field and the pitch, and we're excited for the role they have played in bringing the world's largest sporting event to life across our region this summer."

As Official Dallas World Cup Host City Supporters, the Dallas Cowboys and Daniel L. Hunt will take part in a series of activations and promotions across the region, including being featured prominently at FIFA Fan Festival© Dallas at Fair Park, while celebrating the "beautiful game" and engaging soccer fans throughout this summer's tournament. They will also support the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee's legacy initiatives through a range of community engagement efforts in the local area.

"Our North Texas FWC Organizing Committee has done a masterful job of bringing our community together and setting the stage for an event that will place our region in the spotlight around the world," said Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones. "The commitment that we share as a Host City Supporter is a reflection of our deep dedication to making this successful in every possible way, while leaving a lasting, positive imprint for years to come."

"Soccer has been part of my family's story and North Texas' story for over 50 years. On a personal note, it is an honor to help welcome and also support the FIFA World Cup back in our region," said Daniel. L. Hunt, President of FC Dallas. "The World Cup is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to showcase North Texas to the world, celebrate the growth of the game and create a lasting legacy for our community long after the final whistle."

With the FIFA World Cup 2026© coming to North America for the first time in 32 years, Dallas will serve as one of 16 Host Cities, hosting nine matches, including a semifinal, and events throughout the tournament. The North Texas FWC Organizing Committee continues to build momentum through corporate partnerships, Legacy initiatives, and community programs designed to ensure that the impact of the tournament extends far beyond 2026.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.