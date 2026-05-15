The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC - May 16, 2026

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Entitlement Partner: Walt Disney World

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

Orlando City enters its match against Atlanta United FC with an all-time record of 6W-12L-7D, a reflection of the familiarity that has defined this Eastern Conference rivalry. At home in Central Florida, the Lions are 4W-7L-3D against the Five Stripes across all competitions.

Orlando City has surged offensively in recent weeks, scoring 18 goals over its last six matches in all competitions. That total leaves the Lions one goal shy of the club record for goals in a six-match span, set at 19 from June 22 to July 17, 2024. Orlando City will look to carry that momentum into its next match as the attack continues to find its rhythm in the final third.

Martín Ojeda continued his strong run of form in Wednesday's match against the Philadelphia Union, scoring his eighth and ninth goals of the 2026 season to bring his Orlando City all-time total to 42 across all competitions. The Argentine now sits two goals shy of Cyle Larin for second place on the club's all-time scoring list and is closing in on Facundo Torres' club record of 47. Ojeda's nine goals in league play this season are tied for third-most in MLS. Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 4, Philadelphia Union 3 (5/13/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Martín Ojeda (2), Griffin Dorsey, Duncan McGuire; Milan Iloski, Cavan Sullivan, Ben Bender

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Atlanta United FC's Last Match: Atlanta United 1, LA Galaxy 2 (5/9/26, Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Jay Fortune; Gabriel Pec (2)

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 6-12-7 (Home: 4-7-3, Away: 2-5-4)

Last Matchup: ORL 2, ATL 3 (5/28/25, Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City vs. Atlanta United FC

Date & Time: Tue, May 19, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026

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