CF Montréal Concludes Homestand on Saturday against Chicago Fire FC
Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal will wrap up a streak of four home games in 11 days with a clash against Chicago Fire FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (Apple TV, TSN 690).
Philippe Eullaffroy's squad will look to keep its undefeated streak on home soil alive, with a 4-0-1 record in all competitions since April 18. On Wednesday, Daniel Ríos became the 17th player in history to score in his first MLS start for the Club while Matty Longstaff recorded his first multi-assist game in a 2-2 draw to the Portland Timbers.
Montreal holds a 13-11-8 record (43 goals scored, 45 goals conceded) against Chicago along with a 10-3-4 record (26 goals scored, 17 goals conceded) when playing at home.
Last Wednesday, Chicago snapped a three-game losing skid in all competitions against Montreal's next opponent, D.C. United in the American capital. The MLS leading goalscorer Hugo Cuypers recorded his 12th goal of the season and the Fire took home a 3-1 win.
Former CF Montréal player Joel Waterman will make his return to Stade Saputo. The defender, who spent six seasons with the Bleu-blanc-noir, will play his first game back in Montreal since departing the Club in August 2025.
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