CF Montréal Welcome Portland Timbers to Stade Saputo this Wednesday

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal are set to welcome the Portland Timbers to Stade Saputo for the first time in three years this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (Apple TV, RDS, TSN, TSN 690).

The Bleu-blanc-noir last played the Cascadia side on Oct. 7 2023, where the hosts thumped Portland 4-1. Against the Timbers, Montreal holds a 5-2-2 record (20 goals scored, 12 goals conceded) along with a 4-2-0 record (15 goals scored, 8 goals conceded) when playing at home.

Philippe Eullaffroy's squad is currently riding a four-game winning streak at home, in all competitions. Last Saturday, the Club defeated Orlando City 2-0 with two late goals from Daniel Ríos and Dagur Dan Thórhallson. This was only the second time in Club history that CF Montréal scored two goals in stoppage time. In his 100th MLS game, Thórhallson scored the Club's 400th goal at Stade Saputo, in all competitions, in Montreal's MLS era since 2012.

Between the sticks, Thomas Gillier hasn't conceded a goal in the last 217 MLS minutes, recording two clean sheets in the process. The Chilean has only conceded three goals at Stade Saputo this season.

Portland heads to Montreal having recorded its biggest win of the season over the weekend. The Timbers defeated Sporting Kansas City 6-0, bringing their current record to 4-6-1. Former CF Montréal players James Pantemis and Ariel Lassiter will make their returns to Stade Saputo. Pantemis was notably an Academy graduate who suited up for the Bleu-blanc-noir from 2018-2023 and helped win the TELUS Canadian Championship in 2019 and 2023.







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