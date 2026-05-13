Real Salt Lake Loans Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today it has loaned goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar to USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights FC. Stajduhar is scheduled to spend the remainder of 2026 with the Nevada-based side.

Veteran MLS GK Stajduhar returned for his second season on the Wasatch Front prior to the 2026 campaign. Stajduhar has yet to appear for the Claret-and-Cobalt first team, courtesy of suffering a hand injury in a late-July training session last year, causing him to miss Leagues Cup. Acquired from Orlando City in mid-January, 2025, following the Gavin Beavers sale to Brøndby (Denmark) and now in his 11th MLS campaign, Stajduhar returned to full-speed professional action June 11 of last year for the Monarchs in a 2-1 home win, his first since a broken leg suffered in June 2024 - just five days following a record 11-save performance - prematurely ending his 2024 campaign.

Real Salt Lake continues its three-game week, returning to the Wasatch Front after falling 3-1 at FC Dallas Saturday. The Claret-and-Cobalt now host Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, prior to hosting the first leg of the 2026 Rocky Mountain Cup against rival Colorado Rapids this Saturday, May 16. Tickets for both matches are still available at rsl.com/tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026

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