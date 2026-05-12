Set the Stage: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







The homestand rolls on for The Crown!

Charlotte FC is set to host 2025 MLS Cup Playoff foes New York City FC for the first time since the Best-of-3 series matchup last November. CLTFC handled business on the road last month, taking down the Pidgeons in a 2-1 victory at Citi Field. It's time for NYC to return to The Fortress and be reminded of how difficult it is for teams to play with the best supporters in MLS roaring on The Crown.

Let's take a look at the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see how CLTFC can build on Saturday's performance and claim all three points.

Speed It Up

Head Coach Dean Smith called out on Monday's address to media about the lack of energy and tempo in the first half against FC Cincinnati. After addressing the team at halftime, Ashley Westwood straight away won a free kick and played the ball forward to Idan Toklomati to get a shot off, breathing a bit of life into the squad and supporters at Bank of America Stadium. Later in the half, building off of the tempo and pace set out of the break, Charlotte scored the equalizer off a similar quick set piece. It will be crucial to not come out flat against this New York side and to give the supporters exciting moments to rally

Midfield Movement

For the second time this season, Charlotte FC will see a starting XI without Westwood in the midfield. The Crown's captain picked up his fifth yellow card of the 2026 campaign against FC Cincinnati and will be watching this matchup from the sidelines, opening a handful of possible midfield pairings. Likely starters include Spanish midfielder Pep Biel, who has started to find his form in the last handful of matches, contributing a goal or assist in four of his last five outings; and Frenchman Djibril Diani, who gotten into a groove himself, starting in Charlotte's last three matches in all competitions, topping it off with a full-90 performance against Cincy where he notched his first assist of the season.

Who else could find their way in the starting midfield? North Carolina's own Brandt Bronico has featured 10 regular season matches for The Crown this season, serving as a pressing machine who refuses to tire out. We could also see the likes of Luca de la Torre, who has made appearances with Diani in the Club's Open Cup matches and can provide another ball handler and progressor. Newly minted to the First Team is Aron John, who could see action after recently signing a Homegrown contract. The Charlotte native has a similar engine to Bronico, and is involved in all parts of the pitch

Build

April saw a mixed bag of results, and the back half of the month showcased a team getting unlucky with low-percentage goals being conceded and a lack of offensive rhythm. The last two outings have shown some promise, with a competitive outing at New England that resulted in a last-minute penalty, and a second half against Cincinnati that showed some life on both ends of the pitch. It's time to build on the good qualities that have been shown the last two weeks and finish this stretch before the World Cup break strong.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026

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