Top-Two Teams in MLS Eastern Conference Meet at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday Night

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The second-place New England Revolution (7-3-1, 22 pts.) take their perfect home record into a midweek clash with Eastern Conference leader Nashville SC (7-1-3, 24 pts.) this Wednesday night, 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The midweek battle for first place in the Eastern Conference airs on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Tune into Rumba 97.7 FM for Spanish commentary, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese.

Unbeaten in seven consecutive league matches, the Revolution have taken 19 of a possible 21 points dating back to the start of April. New England extended its impressive run of form last Saturday with another come-from-behind effort, a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union. With last weekend's victory, New England secured the best home start in club history with six wins to open the season in Foxborough. With a win against Nashville, the Revolution would become the fifth MLS team to win their opening seven home games in the post-shootout era.

Wednesday marks the second meeting between the Revolution and Nashville this season. In their first matchup, the 2026 season opener, New England fell in a 4-1 defeat at GEODIS Park. Since that loss to open the campaign, New England won seven of its next 10 to set up this meeting of Eastern Conference heavyweights. Nashville's attack is powered by Sam Surridge's nine goals, third best in MLS. Defensively, Nashville is of the league's top units, allowing just 40 shots, third fewest in MLS, while goalkeeper Brian Schwake sits tied for second in the league with five clean sheets this season for B.J. Callaghan's club.

Revolution captain Carles Gil maintains his dominant form, netting a goal-and-assist performance in last weekend's win. The Spanish playmaker has reached the scoresheet in five consecutive matches, assisting forward/winger Luca Langoni's leveler before netting the game winner in the 87th minute. The 2021 MLS MVP and four-time All-Star has displayed his flare for the dramatic this season, scoring three game-winning goals in 2026.

Equally as in-form, Langoni continues his stellar start to the 2026 campaign. The 24-year-old from Argentina, who scored a highlight-reel curler last Saturday, paces the Revolution's attack with a team-best eight goal contributions, tied with Gil, over his 11 games played. Langoni, set to suit up for his 50th MLS appearance on Wednesday, ranks tied for fifth in MLS with six assists this season.

On the defensive end, Mali international Mamadou Fofana continues to shine in central defense for New England. Fofana, who delivered a game-saving block on the goal line in last Saturday's win, ranks tied for second in MLS with 35 clearances. Fofana, who has helped New England collect 13 clean sheets since joining the club in 2025, earned his third feature on MLS Team of the Matchday this season, along with Gil and Head Coach Marko Mitrović.

In net, U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Matt Turner continues his campaign to win the U.S. Men's National Team starting job at this summer's FIFA World Cup. Turner ranks tied for fourth in MLS with 50 saves, while his 78.1 percent save rate is second-best in the league. Advanced metrics further highlight his impact, as Turner leads MLS with 7.38 goals added and sits second with -6.98 goals prevented.

(7-3-1, 22 pts.)

2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #12

New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

(7-1-3, 24 pts)

WATCH

Apple TV

(English & Spanish)

LISTEN

Rumba 97.7 FM

(Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portugese)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026

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