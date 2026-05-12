LAFC Begins Two-Game Road Swing against Western Conference Opponents St. Louis City SC on Wednesday Night

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) begins a sixth consecutive double match week this Wednesday, May 13, when the Black & Gold travels to face MLS Western Conference opponents St. Louis CITY SC. Kickoff from Energizer Park is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, and the game will be available to watch on Apple TV as well as throughout Korea on Coupang Play and SPOTV. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).

The Black & Gold enters the match after sustaining back-to-back losses for the first time in nearly a year; the team last dropped two straight during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in June of last year. LAFC's stellar start to the 2026 season has the team sitting third in the 15-team Western Conference with 21 points from a 6-3-3 record, while St. Louis resides in fourteenth place with nine points and a 2-6-3 record.

The Black & Gold won the first meeting between the clubs, 2-0, in Los Angeles earlier this season on March 14 thanks to a second-half brace from midfielder Mathieu Choinière. Overall, LAFC has never lost to St. Louis, amassing a 5-0-2 record in regular-season play against CITY SC, including a 2-0-1 mark at Energizer Park with a +5 goal differential (5GF, 0GA).

LAFC will welcome the return of Denis Bouanga after the star forward was suspended for Sunday's loss to Houston due to yellow card accumulation. Bouanga, LAFC's all-time leading goalscorer, currently leads the team with five goals and four assists in MLS play, while fellow super star Son Heung-Min tops MLS with eight assists.

The dynamic offensive duo will be strong contenders for MLS All-Star consideration when voting opens on May 13. As will veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after a fine start to the season that has seen the former French World Cup winner collect a league-leading eight clean sheets to date.

For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at St. Louis CITY SC

Kickoff: Wednesday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Energizer Park; St. Louis, MO

Watch: Apple TV, Coupang Play & SPOTV (Korea)

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026

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