Real Salt Lake Returns Home Wednesday to Host Houston Dynamo

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake (6-4-1, 19 points, 6th West / 10th Shield MLS) returns home this week, hosting Houston Dynamo (6-5-0, 18 points, 8th West / 11th Shield MLS) Wednesday at America First Field in Sandy (7:30p MT kickoff), available on Apple. RSL looks to rebound from the weekend's 3-1 loss at Dallas, seeking for a result to avoid a 20th back-to-back loss in 195 matches during the Pablo Mastroeni era.

Wednesday's contest is the first of two remaining home games this week, RSL following up Houston's visit with the first of two Rocky Mountain Cup tilts in 2026, as the Rapids arrive in Sandy on Saturday to complete RSL's second three-game week of the season. Houston has won just once in its last 13 reg. season visits to Utah, where RSL boasts a 5-1-0 (W-L-T) mark thus far this season, outscoring opponents 13-7, with the 0-2 Miami loss in late April the lone home setback thus far. RSL has scored two or more goals in each of the five home wins, again Miami serving as the lone exception.

RSL's ability to rebound from losses demonstrates its record of resilience during the Pablo Mastroeni era. Since the former USMNT star and MLS veteran seized the Claret-and-Cobalt head coaching reins in August, 2021, RSL has dropped consecutive games just 19 times in 194 matches during the Mastroeni era, winning 33 and drawing 16 in games following a loss. Earlier this season, RSL bounced back from the 1-0 loss at Vancouver and won 2-1 the next match against Seattle, also rebounding from the recent LA Galaxy loss with a dominant 2-0 win over Portland.

Wednesday's RSL contest on Apple TV features Christian Miles and Kacey Smith (ENG) on the call, as well as Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa (SPN). Long-time RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran now in his 22nd RSL season as RSL's Spanish radio voice on KBMG Latino 106.3 FM.

RSL Academy homegrown and Utah native Zavier Gozo has been sensational this season, with three goals and four assists through 11 matches in 2026. Five of the seven goal contributions have been of the game-winning variety (two GWG, three GWA), the most in Major League Soccer this season. Gozo's five game-winning goal contributions are not just the most in MLS this year, but tied for the second-most in the League's 31-year history, despite just playing 11 games thus far. In 2013, Diego Fagundez tallied eight GWCs in 31 games for the New England Revolution, while Gozo is now the fifth teenager in MLS history to notch five combined game-winning goals/assists, joining Fagundez and Freddy Adu (2005), Jozy Altidore (2007) and Alphonso Davies (2018).

With the Saturday loss at Dallas, RSL is now 1-3-1 this year, winning 3-2 at Atlanta on March 7 and drawing 2-2 at San Diego on March 22, with rookie FW Sergi Solans seeing his two-game road scoring streak snapped at LA Galaxy two-plus weeks ago. Despite the back-to-back losses in late April against visiting Miami and at LA Galaxy, this year's RSL start marks its second-best in 22 seasons, with RSL amassing 19 points through its first 11 matches (one point behind 2011), buoyed by a now-imperfect 5-1-0 mark at home, where RSL also boast 11 consecutive sellouts dating back to last August.

During the first 11 MLS matchdays of 2026, RSL has seen 20 different starters, with eight different players making their Club debuts, with MF Stijn Spierings and his March 14 heroics adding his name to a 235-player list that saw yet another RSL Academy product - MF Griffin Dillon - appearing for the final 45 minutes of the 3-2 road win at Atlanta on March 7. Newly-acquired Designated Player Morgan Guilavogui joined Uruguayan World Cup hopeful wingback Juan Manuel Sanabria and veteran DF Lukas Engel in making their RSL debuts in the 2-1 win over Seattle on Feb. 28, with the trio of RSL Academy men MF Luca Moisa and MF Zach Booth joining rookie FW Sergi Solans in donning the Claret-and-Cobalt crest for the first time in the Feb. 21 opening-day loss at Vancouver.

Scoring first again this week could be critical for RSL's success, as the 2025 campaign saw the Utah side win just once in come-from-behind fashion (July 26 at San Jose), as it did in the March 14 win over Austin FC. With last Saturday's Portland win, RSL has now recorded a 51W-10L-19T record when scoring first during the 194-game Mastroeni era, with all but one of 13 RSL victories last season coming when taking the 1-0 lead. Seven of the 10 losses under Mastroeni when taking the 1-0 lead since August, 2021, came during last year's 2025 campaign.

Should RSL qualify for yet another 2026 postseason berth this November, RSL would extend its West-best active playoff streak to six consecutive seasons (Orlando enters 2026 with six straight in the East), the Claret-and-Cobalt advancing to the postseason in seven of the last eight seasons and 15 of the last 18 years, its near-perennial placement missing out only in the 2015, 2017 and 2020 campaigns.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026

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