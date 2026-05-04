Real Salt Lake Stars Diego Luna, Zavier Gozo Recognized with MLS Matchday 11 "Team of the Week" Selections

Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, UT - Following his electric one-goal playmaking performance in Real Salt Lake's 2-0 home win over Portland Saturday, RSL star and U.S. World Cup hopeful Diego Luna has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Week 11 "Team of the Matchday" starting XI.

Luna scored his 25th career MLS goal in his 101st appearance for RSL while creating a game-high 10 chances in Sandy, scoring his third goal in the last five games on a 28th-minute give-and-go with Uruguayan international Juan Manuel Sanabria. Luna - now tied for 10th all-time amongst RSL scoring leaders at 25 goals with Anderson Julio, and seventh overall with 25 assists - engineered a dominant attack that registered a 3.77 xG over the course of the match and was relentless from the first whistle, forcing Timbers GK James Pantemis to make nine first-half saves, denying Sergi Solans, Morgan Guilavogui, Luna, Gozo, Sanabria on multiple occasions.

Nineteen-year-old Utah native Zavier Gozo also joins Luna on the fictional roster this week, after scoring the early game-winning goal in the 10th minute, his third of the campaign to go with a team-high four assists.

Saturday's win - a dominant one which saw RSL notch 15 shots on goal, the most in MLS this year - improved RSL's 2026 home record to five wins against just one loss. RSL hosts two more matches at America First Field in Sandy - Wednesday, May 13 against Houston and Saturday, May 16 in the first to two Rocky Mountain Cup tilts against Colorado - ahead of the summer FIFA World Cup hiatus, following this weekend's trip to face FC Dallas (Saturday, 6:30p MT on Apple TV). Limited tickets remain for all RSL home games, and can be purchased via www.RSL.com/tickets.

Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side has now won 13 games, drawing two and dropping just four of its last 19 matches since June 1, 2025, at its home fortress, with an overall streak of 11 consecutive sellouts extended by the 2-0 win over the Timbers.

The complete Matchday 11 results for MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday can be found below.

F: Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Louis Munteanu (DC), Martín Ojeda (ORL)

M: Evander (CIN), Diego Luna (RSL), Carles Gil (NE), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL)

D: Anthony Markanich (MIN), Reid Roberts (SJ), Mathías Laborda (VAN)

GK: James Pantemis (POR)

Coach: Martín Perelman (ORL)

Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Lawrence Ennali (HOU), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), Lionel Messi (MIA), Tyrese Spicer (ORL), Christian Ramírez (ATX), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD)

RSL Next Match: 5/13 @ America First Field

Real Salt Lake takes on Houston Dynamo at America First Field on May 13 at 7:30 PM.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 4, 2026

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