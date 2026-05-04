Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC WRAPS UP FOUR-GAME HOMESTAND WITH EASTERN CONFERENCE MATCH AGAINST RED BULL NEW YORK

Chicago Fire FC will close out a four-game homestand with an Eastern Conference matinee against Red Bull New York on Saturday, May 9 at Soldier Field.

The Men in Red will face their old rivals for the 72nd time in the regular season with an ace up their sleeve - forward Hugo Cuypers, who struck twice for a third consecutive match in the 3-2 loss to FC Cincinnati last Saturday night. The Belgian forward will look for an eighth consecutive match with a goal on Saturday against New York, which he has faced four times to the tune of a goal and an assist. Aiding him will be Philip Zinckernagel, who has scored or assisted in a career-high five straight games.

With his two goals on Saturday, Cuypers is now tied for the league lead in goals scored with 10. His co-leader, FC Dallas forward Peter Musa, became the first player to score 10 times in 2026 with a game-winner in his side's 2-0 shutout of New York on Saturday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. After a quiet first half, Musa gave his side a 1-0 lead before teammate Sam Sarver tallied the second with minutes left in regulation. The result dropped Red Bull to 11th in the Eastern Conference with a visit to Chicago on the horizon.

Marvel™ Day, presented by Hyundai, is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 9 at Soldier Field. The match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 in Spanish.

Game Information

Chicago Fire FC (5-3-2, 17 points) vs. Red Bull New York (3-5-3, 12 points)

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Soldier Field - Chicago

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. RBNY: (33-22-16)

Last Match vs. RBNY: July 26, 2025 (1-0 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Match at RBNY: April 5, 2025 (1-2 L) - Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, N.J. (Match Recap)

MAtch Notes

Forward Hugo Cuypers became the fastest player to record 10 goals in a single season in Fire history, tallying his 10th goal in only his seventh match of the year. He became the second player in MLS to reach the double-digit mark in 2026 just minutes after Dallas' Petar Musa struck against New York to take the lead of the league's Golden Boot race.

Two matches after tying David Accam for fourth place all-time among Fire scorers with 33 goals, Cuypers has now taken sole possession of that position and looks on pace to get third by the end of the season. The Belgian striker now has 37 goals in 71 regular season matches with Chicago, 11 fewer than Chris Rolfe's 48. His latest brace has also lifted him to a tie with Rolfe for third-most multi-goal games with six, trailing only Nemanja Nikolić (10) and Ante Razov (16).

Maren Haile-Selassie can become the 24th player to reach 100 regular season matches for Chicago Fire FC with an appearance on Saturday. The Swiss midfielder's performance against Sporting KC on April 25 - in which he scored once and assisted three times - was only the eighth time a player had four goal contributions in a match in Club history, which in turn helped him reach 10th place of the Club's all-time assist leaders with 23 overall.

Besides Cuypers, Chris Mueller, Jonathan Bamba and Joel Waterman have scored against Red Bull New York among the current Chicago Fire FC roster, with Mueller the only player with multiple goals. Bamba's opening tally on April 5, 2025 in Harrison, N.J. was also his first for the Fire and in Major League Soccer.

Goalkeeper Chris Brady has faced New York six times in his career, holding a record of 3-1-2 in those matches. Notably, the Homegrown goalkeeper has recorded three clean sheets against the Red Bulls - one each year he has faced the original MLS side.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.