San Diego FC Weekly: May 4 - May 10
Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) will travel to face the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, May 9, on Walmart Saturday Showdown. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV, along with an English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.
SDFC (3-5-3, 12 pts.) looks to earn points on the road against the Seattle Sounders FC following a 2-2 home draw in its last MLS regular-season matchup against Los Angeles FC on Saturday, May 2 at Snapdragon Stadium. Seattle (6-1-2, 21 pts.) enters the match after a 1-1 road draw against Sporting Kansas City on May 2 at Children's Mercy Park.
Saturday's contest marks SDFC's sixth road match of the season and the first meeting between the two sides this year. The clubs first met at Snapdragon Stadium on April 5, 2025, where SDFC earned a 3-0 win in their inaugural matchup. The two sides met again a month later, with Seattle evening the series at 1-1 after delivering SDFC a 1-0 road loss in their second meeting on May 23 at Lumen Field.
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