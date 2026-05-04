Match Preview: Nashville SC at Tigres UANL
Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Nashville SC at Tigres UANL (Tigres leads 1-0 on aggregate)
Concacaf Champions Cup (Semifinal Round, Leg Two)
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Estadio Universitario
8:30 p.m. CT | 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1, TUDN, ConcacafGO, OneSoccer
Here are five things to know for the second and decisive leg of Nashville SC and Tigres UANL's home and away Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal series that will be decided on aggregate:
The primary tiebreaker for each Concacaf Champions Cup home and away series is away goals scored. To advance to the Final, Nashville SC must score at least two goals in a regulation victory or win in extra time or penalty shootout following a 1-0 lead after full time.
In the event of a 1-0 Nashville lead after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra time will be played followed by a penalty shootout if necessary to determine the series winner.
Nashville SC is unbeaten on the road during the 2026 Champions Cup with a record of 2W-0L-1D, including the first-ever win by an MLS team at historic Estadio Azteca in their 1-0 Quarterfinal clinching victory over Club América.
The series winner will face either LAFC or Toluca (LAFC leads series 2-1 on aggregate) in the Concacaf Champions Cup Final on Saturday, May 30.
Tuesday's match will be the fourth in 11 days for Nashville SC and the club's 18th across all competitions since kicking off their 2026 campaign February 17 in Hamilton, Ontario. The Boys in Gold are averaging one match every four days this season.
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