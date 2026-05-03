Nashville SC Earns Scoreless Road Draw at Philadelphia Union

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







CHESTER, PA - Nashville Soccer Club extended its MLS unbeaten streak to four (3W-0L-1D) with its scoreless draw against the Philadelphia Union Saturday night at Subaru Park. Goalkeeper Brian Schwake made five saves for his fifth MLS shutout and 10th clean sheet across all competitions this season.

Schwake shines on: With Saturday's draw, Nashville SC's Brian Schwake (7W-1L-2D) became just the sixth goalkeeper in MLS history to help secure 23 or more points in his first 10 career league starts.

Union under control: After sweeping last season's three-match series with Philadelphia (MLS, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup), Nashville SC is now unbeaten in four-straight vs. the Union.

All gas, no breaks: Nashville SC will play again Tuesday in Mexico during the Champions Cup in its fourth match in 11 days. Since kicking off the 2026 season February 17 in Hamilton, Ontario, the Boys in Gold have averaged one match every four days.

Next up: Nashville SC (trailing 1-0 on aggregate) will play for a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup Final when it visits Tigres UANL in Mexico at Estadio Universitario in the second and decisive leg of its Semifinal Round Series

Notes:

* Nashville SC: o is in first place in the Eastern Conference at 7W-1L-2D and 23 points o is unbeaten in 15 of 17 matches this season across all competitions (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup) o is 10W-2L-5D across all competitions this season o is 3W-1L-2D on the road in MLS this season o is unbeaten in four-straight vs. the Philadelphia Union o is 4W-4L-4D all-time vs. the Philadelphia Union

* Shak Mohammed made his first career MLS start

* Brian Schwake o made five saves for his fifth MLS shutout this season o earned Man of the Match honors

* Sam Surridge did not dress due to a back injury

* Eddi Tagseth did not dress due to a lower body injury

* Maxwell Woledzi led the match with 97.4% passing accuracy (minimum 50 passes)

Box score: Nashville SC (7W-1L-2D) vs. Philadelphia Union (1W-7L-3D) May 2, 2026 - Subaru Park Final score: NSH: 0 PHI: 0

Discipline: PHI: Geiner Martinez (Caution) 64' NSH: Dan Lovitz (Caution) 90' + 1

Lineups: NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Dan Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jack Maher (C), Josh Bauer (Andy Najar 62'); Bryan Acosta (Matthew Corcoran 86'), Patrick Yazbek, Shak Mohammed (Cristian Espinoza 62'), Ahmed Qasem; Woobens Pacius (Hany Mukhtar 61'), Warren Madrigal (Jordan Knight 86')

Substitutes: Joe Willis, Jeisson Palacios, Alex Muyl, Reed Baker-Whiting

PHI starters: Andre Blake (C); Nathan Harriel, Japhet Sery Larsen (Geiner Martinez 15'), Olwethu Makhanya, Francis Westfield; Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jacques, Cavan Sullivan (Agustin Anello 69'), Indiana Vassilev (Bruno Damiani 69'); Ezekiel Alladoh, Milan Iloski

Substitutes: Andrew Rick, Alejandro Bedoya, Jeremy Rafanello, Ben Bender, Philippe Ndinga, Malik Jakupovic

Match officials: Referee: Elijio Arreguin AR1: Andrew Bigelow AR2: Brian Dunn 4TH: Calin Radosav VAR: Geoff Gamble AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert Weather: 56 degrees and cloudy

POST-MATCH QUOTES FROM NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB AT PHILADELPHIA UNION

HEAD COACH B.J. CALLAGHAN

(On the team's performance) "I think tonight you saw a team that can play with a lot of depth. I'm really proud of the guys tonight that had to step in and competed really hard. Again, I thought that we had opportunities out there to potentially get a goal, but again we're a team that wants to continue to attack and we saw that offense at the end of the day."

DEFENDER JACK MAHER

(On tonight's result and the team's depth) "I think our expectation is that we always want to get three points, it doesn't matter if we're home or away. With that being said, I think we had a lot of guys that really stepped up. I think Ahmed Qasem is really coming into his own. We've been seeing his quality in practice and now [I'm] just glad to see he's been doing it on the big stage. Guys like Josh Bauer have been logging incredible minutes with the team and helping out Andy Najar with a little rotation. I think a lot of the guys in general just stepped up. That is the sort of difference we've had this year compared to years past; everyone seems to be taking their chance and making the most of it. That's what I'm most proud of in the performance tonight."







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