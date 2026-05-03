FC Dallas Earns 2-0 Road Victory at Red Bull New York

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







HARRISON, NJ - FC Dallas (4-3-4, 16 points) defeated Red Bull New York (3-5-3, 12 points) 2-0 on Saturday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium. With the win, Dallas earned its first road victory against Red Bull New York since May 24, 2006. Petar Musa and Sam Sarver scored in the victory.

LIVE FROM NEW JERSEY IT'S PETAR MUSA

FC Dallas forward Petar Musa scored his league-leading 10th goal of the season in the 55th minute to open the scoring. Musa leads Dallas in goals, expected goals (xG) and shots on target this season. The goal marks his third consecutive season with 10 or more goals for FC Dallas. His 44th career goal for the club moves him within two of tying Kenny Cooper for third place on the club's all-time scoring list.

HEADING TO THE SCORE SHEET

Sam Sarver scored his first MLS goal after entering in the 80th minute. He headed home in the 88th minute off an assist from Logan Farrington. The reigning MLS NEXT Pro MVP has appeared in six matches for Dallas this season.

RAN'S FIRST ASSIST

U22 Initiative midfielder Ran Binyamin recorded his first assist for FC Dallas in his second start. Binyamin, who joined the club in the 2026 offseason, has made eight appearances this season.

EL MOTORCITO MAKES MLS DEBUT

Homegrown midfielder Caleb Swann made his MLS debut in the 94th minute. Swann previously featured for North Texas SC before signing his Homegrown contract on Jan. 5, 2026.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Watch Petar Musa and Sam Sarver lead Dallas to its second road win of the season against Red Bull New York on Tuesday, May 5, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27.

FC Dallas has partnered with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a World Cup-driven show for North Texas soccer fans. Episode five is now available on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas returns to Toyota Stadium hosting Real Salt Lake on Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will air on Apple TV. Fans can listen on the official FC Dallas app or join the radio crew in the booth through an interactive live stream on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.

Head coach Eric Quill

On tonights performance...

""I'm super proud of the guys. They fought from the first minute to the 95th with heart and soul and found moments of quality to win the game. Our honesty behind the ball was outstanding. What I asked for was a way to get a shutout, and I think we held them to zero shots on goal. To do that on the road in this stadium against a side with Red Bull's quality says a lot about the effort our guys put in."

On the keys to snapping a four game winless streak...

""It was a collective effort behind the ball. We always say that when we're organized and press out of our structure, we can win the ball in good areas and get back behind it. The commitment to the game plan and the discipline to keep shifting were key. This is a great side that can move the ball and play through lines, so the awareness at the back post was important. Late in the game, I loved our block defending to close it out. It's a collective game, and they deserved the result based on how they played."

On Sam Sarver's first MLS goal...

"I didn't realize it was Sam's first goal, but he's going to have many more. He deserves it. He plays with his heart on his sleeve. It was a great ball by Logan. Those guys came in as subs, and you want your subs to raise the level, and they did that. They came in and helped put the game away. I'm proud of Sam because he works his tail off every day in training and deserves this moment."

Forward Petar Musa

On tonights performance and the MLS Golden Boot race...

"I'm very happy with our performance today. We worked hard and deserved to win. Personally, It would mean a lot for me to win the Golden Boot, but I always focus on the team. I want to help with goals and help out defensively. Getting three points is the most important thing. It was especially important after four losses. We know how hard we've worked, and today we played as a team, controlled the game and gained confidence for the upcoming matches."

Midfielder Sam Sarver

On scoring his first MLS goal...

"Obviously, it's special. It's something I've worked toward my whole life, and I'm never content with where I'm at. Growing up, to be able to say you scored in MLS in front of all these people is a 'I really made it' moment. But I still have a lot more I want to accomplish, and this is just the first step. I feel super grateful. I'm nothing without God. He got me here, and I'm just happy I get to do it on the big stage. Shoutout to Logan for the ball."

On the coaching staff's message before entering the match...

"They told me that Logan and I were coming on and gave us some defensive instructions. Then one of the assistant coaches, I think it was Mark Briggs, said, 'Go win the game for us. Put it to bed.' Five minutes later, we did just that."

On snapping the four game winless streak...

"No, it's obviously huge. Our side of the conference is doing really well this year, so it's important to keep winning, especially since we haven't won here in 20 years. It's really cool to be part of the team that breaks that streak."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

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