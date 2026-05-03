Rapids Fall on the Road to Houston, 1-0

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Big Picture

F Kimani Stewart-Baynes made his first MLS appearance of the season, the 17th of his career.

Scoring Summary

HOU - 1

COL - 0

Starting XI

Zack Steffen (C), Rob Holding (Noah Cobb 33'), Lucas Herrington, Miguel Navarro (Jackson Travis 81'), Kosi Thompson, Dante Sealy (Kimani Stewart-Baynes 81'), Hamzat Ojediran, Alexis Manyoma (Georgi Minoungou 58'), Josh Atencio (Paxten Aaronson 39'), Darren Yapi (Mamadou Billo Diop 81'), Rafael Navarro

Substitutes

Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry, Reggie Cannon

Up Next

The Rapids will return to Colorado to face St. Louis City next Saturday, May 9 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT, available to watch on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

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