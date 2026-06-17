Colorado Rapids to Host Liga MX Side FC Juárez on July 9

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids will host FC Juárez of Liga MX in a friendly match ahead of the resumption of the 2026 MLS regular season schedule. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. MT on July 9 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park and will be open to the public.

Colorado Rapids Members will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem complimentary tickets for the match. Once redeemed, tickets will be available in your KSE Account Manager. Tickets for the general public can be purchased here. Seating for the match will be General Admission on the West side of the stadium and first come, first served.

The match is part of the Rapids' preparations for the restart of the 2026 MLS regular season. Colorado will also play a closed-door match against fellow MLS side Minnesota United FC.

The Rapids will be hosting Juárez for the second time in the last three seasons, with these two sides facing off against each other back in 2024 during the Leagues Cup Round of 32. The contest was a five-goal thriller, with the Rapids coming out on top 3-2 to advance to the tournament's Round of 16. The victory for Colorado marked a continuation of the club's run to the Leagues Cup Semifinals, eventually resulting in a Third Place finish in the annual tournament.

This match marks the 16th time that Colorado has matched up against a Liga MX side in club history. Over the past two seasons, the Rapids have played seven matches against clubs from the Mexican First Division, posting a 5-2-0 record in that span.

Juárez enters the friendly having finished their most recent Liga MX Clausura season in May. The club rounded out the season at 12th in the league with a 5-4-8 record and 17 points. Los Bravos are captained by goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado and led by head coach Pedro Caixinha, a decorated manager who won five major trophies in Mexico, including a Liga MX title with Santos Laguna and domestic cup honors with both Santos and Cruz Azul. Their roster also features defender Jesús Murillo, a member of Los Angeles FC's 2022 MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield-winning team, as well as its 2024 U.S. Open Cup championship squad.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2026

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