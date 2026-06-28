Colorado Rapids Decline Permanent Transfer Option on Alexis Manyoma's Loan

Published on June 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have declined the option to make Alexis Manyoma's loan a permanent transfer and he will return to Club Estudiantes de la Plata.

"We want to thank Alexis for everything he gave to the club during his time with us," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "He embraced the opportunity with professionalism and worked hard every day to represent our club. We wish him nothing but success as he returns to Estudiantes."

Manyoma, 22, originally joined the in August of 2025 on loan from Argentine side Estudiantes. During his time with Colorado, Manyoma made 16 appearances across all competitions, netting two goals.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids decline permanent transfer option for winger Alexis Manyoma.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2026

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