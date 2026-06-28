Inter Miami CF Transfers Homegrown Midfielder to Serie A Side Parma Calcio 1913

Published on June 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has transferred Homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi to Italian Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913. The midfielder becomes the first Inter Miami Academy product to secure an outbound transfer to one of the top European leagues in Major League Soccer (MLS) history.

"Seeing a player who grew up in our Academy, debuted with the First Team, and is now making the leap to European football is a source of immense pride for everyone at Inter Miami. There is no greater satisfaction for a club, and this is the model we want to solidify," said Inter Miami CF Sporting Director Alberto Marrero. "Benja demonstrates that talent, coupled with a solid development process and real opportunities with the First Team, can lead our players to compete in the best leagues in the world."

Cremaschi, 21, became the fifth Inter Miami CF Academy product to sign for Club's the First Team in November 2022. He went on to become the first Academy product to reach the 100 appearances milestone, totalling 107 appearances across all competitions while contributing eight goals and nine assists. Notably, Cremaschi was an important player in clinching the inaugural Leagues Cup title in 2023 and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season.

The midfielder initially joined Inter Miami in August 2021 and rapidly ascended through the Club's youth ranks. He starred at the U-17 level, where he helped guide the team to the GA Cup semifinal and earned an MLS NEXT All-Star nod. Cremaschi also excelled at the MLS NEXT Pro level with Inter Miami CF II in 2022, making his professional debut and going on to tally five goals and one assist in just 743 minutes of play across 13 appearances, eight of them starts.

Inter Miami would like to thank Benja for his contributions, and wishes him well in his future.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF transfers Homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi to Italian Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913.







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