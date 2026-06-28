Messi and de Paul's Argentina Wins Group J at the FIFA World Cup 2026™With Perfect Record

Published on June 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Argentina (3W-0L-1D, 9 points) wrapped up group stage play at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with a perfect record tonight, defeating Jordan 3-1 as La Albiceleste claimed a third consecutive win in their final Group J match. Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi once again got onto the scoresheet, while Lautaro Martínez and Giovani Lo Celso scored the other goals. Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul was available on the bench but did not feature in the match.

Lineup Notes

The defending World Cup champions took the pitch with Emiliano Martínez in goal; Exequiel Palacios, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Senesi, and Nicolás Tagliafico made up the back four; Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, Leandro Paredes, and Lo Celso started in midfield; Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez led the line in attack.

Match Action

Lo Celso opened the scoring to give Argentina the lead in the 19th with a spectacular free kick to the top- left corner.

Lautaro Martínez doubled the lead for the current world champions before the half by converting a penalty in the 31st minute.

Jordan shortened the deficit in the second half with a goals from Mousa Al-Tamari in the 55th minute.

Messi entered the match in place of Lautaro Martínez in the 60th minute. He ultimately rounded out the win with a strike in the 80th minute, finding the back of the net with a sublime free kick to the bottom-left corner. The goal took his tally to six as he continues leading the top scorers chart this FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The 3-1 scoreline held through the final whistle and Argentina finished their group stage campaign with a perfect record with three wins.

Next Match

Argentina will now take on Cape Verde in the Round of 32 on Friday, July 3 at Miami Stadium (6 p.m. ET kick off).

Stats

Possession:

ARG - 27%

AUT - 73%

Shots:

JOR - 5

ARG - 13

Saves:

JOR - 1

ARG - 0

Corners:

JOR - 2

ARG - 6

Fouls:

JOR - 13

ARG - 7

Mauricio Venegas







Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2026

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