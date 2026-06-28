St. Clair and Canada Face South Africa in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on June 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and Canada continue their FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign this Sunday, June 28, when The Reds take on South Africa in the Round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium, California. Kick off for the match is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans can tune in to the action live in English on FOX, and in Spanish on Telemundo, Peacock.

Recapping Group Stage Action

Canada enters the Round of 32 for what will be the nation's first appearance in the knockout stages at a FIFA World Cup.

Canada is set for a historic debut in the knockout stages after a memorable campaign in Group B which saw The Reds finish in second place with four points and a 1-1-1 record. In their first match, Canada posted a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina to secure the team's first point at a World Cup, followed by a resounding 6-0 route of Qatar to claim a historic first win.

Forwards Jonathan David, who bagged a hat-trick against Qatar to become just the second Concacaf player and the first Canadian to score three goals in a World Cup match, and Cyle Larin, who's scored twice so far, have been some of the top performers for Jesse Marsch's side.

South Africa is also set to make a debut in the kncokout stages at a World Cup after finishing second in Group A with four points and a 1-1-1 record. The Bafana Bafana opened their campaign with a 2-nil loss to Mexico, followed by a 1-1 draw against Czechia, and a 1-nil win over South Korea.

The match presents the second meeting between the sides in their history. South Africa secured a 2-nil win in their previous encounter in a friendly match played in Durban, South Africa in 2007.

St. Clair with Canada

St. Clair earned a spot on Canada's FIFA World Cup roster for a second consecutive edition after also being part of the squad at Qatar 2022.

The goalkeeper made his debut for his country's senior side in a Concacaf World Cup qualifying match in June 2021, playing the full 90 minutes and keeping a clean sheet in a 7-0 victory over Aruba. Since then, he has earned 19 total caps for The Reds, including appearances at the 2024 Copa América, two Concacaf Gold Cup tournaments, and the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2026

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