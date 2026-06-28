Damyan Villanueva Scores First Two Goals in 2-2 Draw at Chattanooga FC

Published on June 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release









Chicago Fire II and Chattanooga FC in action

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire II and Chattanooga FC in action(Chicago Fire FC II)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chicago Fire FC II (5-5-5-3, 23 points) earned a 2-2 draw on the road against Chattanooga FC (7-5-4-3, 28 points) Saturday night at Finley Stadium.

Chicago Fire Academy winger Damyan Villanueva recorded his first two goals with CFII to remain unbeaten for a third straight match. Fellow Academy midfielder Harrison Bernhardt also earned his MLS NEXT Pro debut as a siubstitute.

The hosts got the larger share of chances to open a steamy night in Chattanooga, beginning with a pair of point-blank shots saved by Jason Nemo Jr. in the 10th minute. The Academy goalkeeper held the Boys in Blue in check for 45 minutes, until captain Alex McGrath volleyed home the opener in the third minute of stoppage time for the 1-0 halftime lead.

The visitors came out of the break with vigor, earning a corner kick three minutes into the second half. Damian Nigg's line drive found Villanueva around the near post, who converted his first goal with Chicago Fire II to equalize and regain the momentum. The inspired Academy winger continued harassing the Chattanooga defense until the 57th minute, when he cut to his preferred left foot outside the box and fired a screamer off the far post and in for the 2-1 lead.

Chattanooga equalized as winger Damien Barker-John found a gap on the left of the CFII defense to get his sixth goal of the season before the hydration break. Neither side could generate a goal as the match finished with points shared. The additional point went to the Boys in Blue in a winning shootout, but Chicago made it four points in two matches with one more to go in the road trip.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will wrap up a three-game road trip with another primetime match against Huntsville City FC on Sunday, July 5. Kickoff at Wicks Family Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Chattanooga FC (4) 2:2 (1) Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

CFC - McGrath (5) (Mangarov 3) (WATCH) 45+3'

CHI - Villanueva (1) (Damian 2) (WATCH) 48'

CHI - Villanueva (2) (Turdean 2) (WATCH) 57'

CFC - Barker-John (6) (WATCH) 74'

Shootout:

Chattanooga FC: Robertson (scored), Sid Mohand (scored), Cohen (scored), Mangarov (scored)

Chicago Fire FC II: Fleming (saved), Boltz (scored), Damian (saved)

Discipline:

CFC - Husakiwsky (Caution) 12'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Nemo Jr., D Damian, D Cupps, D Nagle, D Chavez (González 71'), M Fleming (Capt.), M Pineda, M Turdean (Bernhardt 82'), M Villanueva (Williams 71'), M Napoe, F Boltz

Substitutes not used: GK Gongadze, D Cortes, M Field, M

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

Chattanooga FC: GK Jakupović, D Tcheuyap, D Sar-Sar, D Hanchard (Koehler 76'), D Sorenson (Thomas 76'), M Louis Jean, M Husakiwsky (Sid Mohand 61'), M Barker-John, M McGrath (capt.) (Robertson 60'), M Mangarov, F Ancelin (Cohen 40')

Substitutes not used: GK Huff, M Ortiz, F García, F Arrúa

Interim Head Coach: Richard Dixon

Stats Summary: CFC / CHI

Shots: 19 / 8

Shots on Goal: 11 / 4

Passing Accuracy: 86.2% / 84.2%

Saves: 3 / 0

Corners: 6 / 5

Fouls: 6 / 6

Offsides: 0 / 1

Venue: Finley Stadium (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Referee: Amin Hadzic

Assistant Referee 1: Austin Holt

Assistant Referee 2: Tom Felice

Fourth Official: Rebecca Luther

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Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2026

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