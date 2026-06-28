Colorado Rapids Acquire 2027 MLS SuperDraft Second-Round Pick from San Diego FC in Exchange for Defender Ian Murphy

Published on June 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club has acquired a second-round pick in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft, along with up to $100,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC, in exchange for defender Ian Murphy. The second-round pick is Charlotte FC's natural section that San Diego previously acquired on April 10th. As part of the trade, Colorado will retain a portion of Murphy's salary budget charge.

"We would like to thank Ian for his contributions to the Rapids during his time with the club," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Ian has been a top professional and a valued member of our organization. We appreciate his commitment and wish him all the best as he begins this next chapter."

The Redlands, California, native joined Colorado ahead of the 2025 season and made 22 appearances across all competitions for the Rapids.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids acquire San Diego FC's second-round pick in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft, along with up to $100,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM), in exchange for defender Ian Murphy.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.