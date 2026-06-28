San Diego FC Acquires Defender Ian Murphy

Published on June 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has acquired defender Ian Murphy from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for Charlotte FC's natural second-round pick in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft previously acquired by SDFC on April 10, 2026. Additionally, SDFC could pay up to $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance metrics are met.

The Rapids will retain a portion of Murphy's salary budget charge.

"We are looking forward to adding Ian to our defensive group," said San Diego FC Sporting Director, Tyler Heaps. "He brings valuable MLS experience and will provide important depth and competition to our roster. We look forward to integrating him into the group as we prepare for a busy 2nd half of the season."

Murphy, 26, joins SDFC after spending the past year and a half with the Colorado Rapids, where he made 17 MLS regular-season appearances and 22 appearances across all competitions.

A native of Redlands, California, Murphy played collegiately at Duke University, where he started 64 of his 69 career matches over four seasons. In his final season, he logged 1,748 minutes as part of a Duke. Murphy earned Third Team All-South Region honors in 2021 and was a three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll selection.

Murphy was also named Duke's Defender of the Year in 2021 before being selected by FC Cincinnati with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft ahead of the 2022 MLS season. He made his professional debut for FC Cincinnati against Cavalier FC in the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup and made his MLS debut on March 5, 2022, coming on as a substitute against D.C. United.

Overall, Murphy made 105 appearances (68 starts) for FC Cincinnati across all competitions from 2022-24, including 80 MLS regular-season appearances before joining Colorado on Dec. 9, 2024.

Transaction: San Diego FC (SDFC) acquire Defender Ian Murphy from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for Charlotte FC's natural 2nd Round Pick in the 2027 MLS Super Draft previously acquired by SDFC on April 10,2026 and up to $100,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met. Colorado will retain a portion of Murphy's salary budget charge.

Name: Ian Murphy

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185 lbs.

Born: 1/16/2000

Age: 26

Birthplace: Redlands, California

Pronunciation: EE-un MUR-fee

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2026

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