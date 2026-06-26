Get to Know Brazilian-American Pedro Soma

Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Some kids grow up playing video games, while others spend their time playing outdoors. Brazilian-American midfielder Pedro Soma grew up without a gaming console. Instead, he spent his time in the backyard with his two older brothers. Those days outdoors helped shape the person he is today.

Soma learned a lot from his brothers, especially during the long afternoons they spent outside until the streetlights came on. Their parents always told them to be home before then. It wasn't until October 2025 that Soma got his first gaming console to play FIFA with his San Diego FC teammates.

"In South Florida at our house there, we had a backyard, which I was in the backyard every single day," said Soma. "I know some of the boys here that grew up playing PlayStation and FIFA and stuff, but me and my brothers, we never had any consoles growing up so, we were always outside."

Soma started playing soccer at 18 months old and never looked back. His parents put him on a team at their church and ever since he can remember, soccer has been a big part of his life. Like many children, Soma and his brothers played both baseball and soccer at a young age.

As their schedules became busier, their parents asked them to choose between the two sports. For Soma, the decision was easy. At around 10 years old, he chose to continue playing soccer.

"I was always in love with soccer. But once I took that step to just play soccer, it was a full dedication to that and I think that's at that point where the club teams that I was on, those coaches pulled my parents. You need to get Pedro out of the United States. And that's when it started to get a little bit more serious," said Soma.

Soccer was always something Soma enjoyed, and in his heart, he knew that he would become a professional soccer player one day. Whenever he was asked, "What do you want to be when you grow up?" his answer was always the same. His love for the game eventually led to the opportunity of a lifetime.

"When I was 12. It was a student exchange program in Barcelona, and it was the biggest change of my life, and I was fortunate enough to have my mom come with me," said Soma. "My parents changed their whole lives just for me, and I say this to my friends. They changed their lives for a 12-year-old chubby boy who wanted to play soccer. So, I'll be forever grateful to them."

Soma and his mother packed up their bags and left Florida to move to Spain, pursuing his dream of becoming a professional soccer player. He went on to represent the U-17, U-19, and U-20 United States Youth National Teams.

Through the academic and soccer exchange program, Soma was recruited by UE Cornellà, where he spent four seasons. He made his Primera Federación debut in Spain on October 1, 2023, making 13 appearances, including five starts across all competitions.

Soma was later loaned to Barça Atlètic in the 2024/25 season and went on to appear in 31 matches, recording two assists across all competitions before joining San Diego FC. On July 28, 2025, Soma was acquired from Spain's UE Cornellà on a contract guaranteed through 2027 with a Club option for 2028.

After spending several years in Spain, Soma was headed back to the United States. The move marked another major chapter in his soccer journey, this time with San Diego FC as the Club prepared for its inaugural season.

"I just felt it in my heart and me and my family, with lots of prayer and lots of trust in the process, we took that decision to trust San Diego and it's worked out. I know until this day that this is the right place, it's where I'm supposed to be. And San Diego has treated me very good, and I keep learning every day," said Soma.

He joined SDFC during their inaugural season, making his debut on August 6, 2025, in a Leagues Cup match against Liga MX's Mazatlán FC at Snapdragon Stadium. He later made his MLS debut on August 18 and went on to appear in five matches during the MLS regular season.

Soma went on to score his first career MLS goal for the Chrome and Azul on May 12, 2026, against Austin FC. He found the back of the net with a right-footed shot, scoring San Diego FC's third goal of the night, in a 5-0 victory at Snapdragon Stadium. Soma finished the match with one goal and one assist in a standout performance.

As someone who grew up enjoying his backyard, Soma continues to do things outdoors in the city of San Diego. When he isn't on the pitch, he is studying sports management and business, being around people, talking to friends and family on the phone, and playing video games with his teammates.

"If I'm at home, I'm on the phone with my cousins or my brothers or my parents. And then with the boys here, we play a lot of FIFA together. We have a Pro club's team. We all have our own character, and we have our own team. And so, we literally play together," said Soma. "That's a big part of our days. Usually, we always play and that brings us closer even though we are not here physically together. I love to do things outdoors. I think that goes back to when I was little, having no console and spending all the time outside."

Since joining the Club, Soma has felt the unconditional support of the fans. Through thick and thin, they continue to show up and cheer on SDFC.

"The consistency of them (SDFC fans) to be there and support us has been phenomenal. To the fans, we love them and that we hope that we can continue making them happy every time we step on the field of Snapdragon or away games," said Soma.

As Soma continues to develop both on and off the pitch, SDFC fans can follow his journey on Instagram and throughout the remainder of the 2026 season.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2026

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