U.S. Soccer Names Soccer Celebration in San Pedro Square Market Official Watch Party for USMNT's FIFA World Cup™ Round of 32 Match

Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. Soccer, in partnership with the San Jose Earthquakes, the San José Sports Authority, the City of San José and the Bay Area Host Committee announced today that Soccer Celebration presented by El Camino Health in San Pedro Square Market will be the official watch party location for the U.S. Men's National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32 knockout stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, July 1, at 5 p.m. PT.

Since the outset of the World Cup on June 11, San Jose has taken the lead nationwide for tournament buzz as the preeminent place to experience the games outside the match venues themselves. Hosted by the Earthquakes in partnership with the San José Sports Authority and the City of San José, San Pedro Square Market has been the epicenter of the Bay Area watch parties. As the only location showing all 104 World Cup matches with free admission, more than 350,000 total fans have brought their passion and pride to Soccer Celebration during the group stage alone, with attendance for the first three USMNT games reaching as high as 25,000 spectators-easily one of the largest watch parties in North America.

Now with the biggest USMNT game in Bay Area history coming on Wednesday, it's only fitting that the largest watch party in the region matches the magnitude of the game and the unwavering enthusiasm of its fans. The first addition to San Pedro Square Market for this event will be an unprecedented fourth giant screen to provide spectators another option to see the action alongside the now iconic 450-square-foot video wall bookending the viewing area on North San Pedro Street. In addition, the El Camino Health Togethering™ Zone will be joined by several new soccer activities, partner activations, Earthquakes player appearances and more, as well as special U.S. Soccer activations.

Additional San Jose viewing options are available at Creekside, Santana Row and Alum Rock. For more information, please visit the SJ26 World Cup website.

While the past two weeks have once again demonstrated the sport's massive popularity in the region, the numbers unequivocally show that San Jose and the South Bay have always been one of North America's true soccer capitals, historically and today.

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium has been filled to at least 99% capacity for all five World Cup matches this summer, with two reaching the full-house number of 68,827 fans. In the 1994 FIFA Men's World Cup, Stanford Stadium averaged nearly 82,000 fans over six games-including the USMNT's last knockout round match on home soil, a 1-0 loss to Brazil in the Round of 16. In 1999, Spartan Stadium was a host venue for the FIFA Women's World Cup and was part of a record total attendance of 1.194 million fans that stood for 16 years.

Since the Earthquakes set the foundation for Bay Area soccer in 1974, they have grown the game in the region the following decades, winning MLS Cups in 2001 and 2003 and building PayPal Park in 2015. As one of the signature soccer-first stadiums in North America when it opened, it has hosted the MLS All-Star Game, a USMNT World Cup Qualifier, seven U.S. Women's National Team matches with capacity crowds, several major international friendlies, and last year alone, the USMNT in the Concacaf Gold Cup and the NWSL Championship.

In addition to hosting matches in the 2024 Copa America and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup that cracked 70,000 spectators, Levi's Stadium has played host to Earthquakes' games in the previous two seasons that surpassed 50,000 fans, setting both the respective Leagues Cup and club standalone attendance records. And with the Quakes currently tied on points for first place in the Western Conference, they enjoyed multiple sellouts of PayPal Park heading into the World Cup break and will aim to continue that trend when they return to domestic league play in July.

San Jose will only build on this unstoppable momentum from this World Cup on the international level as well, with Summer Olympics soccer coming to PayPal Park in 2028.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2026

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