Philadelphia Union Announces First Team Technical Staff Changes

Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union today announced changes to the club's first team technical staff. Ryan Richter, as previously announced, has been named interim Head Coach, Ben Moane has been appointed interim Assistant Coach, Fred Da Silva has been named interim Assistant Coach, and Henry Apaloo will serve as interim Analyst and Assistant Coach.

Ryan Richter, a Philadelphia native, former Union draft pick, and longtime member of the organization, most recently served as head coach of Philadelphia Union II, a position he assumed in January 2025. In his first season at the helm of Union II, Richter led the squad to 58 points, tying for the most in the east. Prior to that, he spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Union's first team from 2022-24, contributing to one of the most successful periods in club history, including an appearance in the 2022 MLS Cup Final.

He began his coaching career with the Union Academy in 2018, holding roles across multiple age groups and serving as Director of the Junior Academy. At the youth level, he led the U-15 team to the inaugural MLS NEXT Cup Final.

As a player, Richter was selected fifth overall by the Union in the 2011 MLS Supplemental Draft following a standout collegiate career at La Salle University. He went on to play professionally for seven years, including stints with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer and in the North American Soccer League, where he earned All-Decade Best XI honors.

Ben Moane joins the first team staff after serving as head coach of the Union Academy U-15s, who recently reached the semifinals of the MLS NEXT Cup. Prior to joining the Union, he was the top assistant coach at Stanford University's men's soccer program and previously held head coaching and leadership roles with the Boston Bolts.

Fred Da Silva, previously an assistant coach with Union II and head coach of Union 3, brings extensive experience across multiple levels of player development. He began his coaching career in 2016 as head coach of the Union Academy U-12s before being promoted to U-14 head coach in 2017 and later leading Union 3 in 2020. Prior to coaching, Da Silva played professionally in Brazil, Australia, and Major League Soccer with D.C. United and the Philadelphia Union.

Henry Apaloo joins the first team after serving as an assistant coach for Union II under Richter, following his time as head coach of the Union Academy U-15s. He has also held roles with Aberdeen FC as a first-team assistant and analyst, and with Atlanta United FC at both the MLS and USL levels. His coaching experience includes positions at the University of South Florida, Florida Gulf Coast University, and Barry University, with a focus on player development, analysis, and scouting.







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