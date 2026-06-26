LA Galaxy Announce Extension of Soccer Celebration, Add June 30 and July 1 Match Viewings in Carson

Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy today announced the addition of two new match viewing events on June 30 and July 1 at Galaxy Park in Carson for the USA and Mexico's round of 32 matches. The match viewing events are part of the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration, a free, multi-week fan experience taking place across Southern California.

Originally announced as part of the Club's Round of 16 programming (July 4-7), the expanded schedule at Galaxy Park now begins earlier, offering fans even more opportunities to come together and experience the excitement of the global tournament in a vibrant, community-focused setting.

Capacity is approximately 2,000, and fans are encouraged to arrive early. Galaxy Park will open its gates one hour before each of the below matches.

Tuesday, June 30 at 6 p.m. PT (gates open at 5 p.m. PT) - Mexico vs TBD (Broadcast in Spanish)

Wednesday, July 1 at 5 p.m. PT (gates open at 4 p.m. PT) - USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Broadcast in English)

In addition to Galaxy Park, fans are encouraged to visit Common Space Brewery (3411 W. El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne, CA 90250) to watch the USA on July 1 and select dates through the Quarterfinals. The full schedule of events can be found at lagalaxy.com/summerofsoccer.

Building on its comprehensive slate of programming, the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration will feature a match viewing schedule of more than 50 games, along with youth camps and clinics, community events, and appearances from Galaxy players and special guests. The series is designed to create accessible, high-energy environments for fans across the region.

Following the newly added June 30 and July 1 dates at Galaxy Park in Carson, Round of 16 activations will continue at the venue July 4-7, before culminating south of the pier in Hermosa Beach (July 14-19).

In addition to match viewings, the City of Carson will host a Fourth of July drone show at Galaxy Park, adding a signature Independence Day moment to the Soccer Celebration. The show will take place at approximately 9:30 p.m. PT (doors at 6 p.m. PT) following the day's matches on July 4, offering fans and families a unique way to celebrate both the holiday and the global game.







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