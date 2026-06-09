Philadelphia Union and WSFS Bank Extend Naming Rights Partnership for WSFS Bank Sportsplex

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union today announced an extension of its naming rights partnership with WSFS Bank through the 2030-2031 MLS season, ensuring the facility will continue to operate under the WSFS Bank Sportsplex name, the club's world-class 365-day-a-year sports and recreation complex located adjacent to Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

"The extension of WSFS Bank's naming rights reflects a shared belief in investing in people, opportunity, and community," said Charlie Slonaker, Chief Revenue Officer, Philadelphia Union. "Together, we have created a facility that serves not only our entire Union pipeline, but also the families, schools, and organizations that are the backbone of Chester and the surrounding region. We are proud to extend a partnership that helps ensure WSFS Bank Sportsplex remains a world-class home for player development and a valuable resource for the community."

"When two organizations share the same belief that community comes first, partnerships like these are natural and meaningful. WSFS Bank and the Philadelphia Union are aligned in our commitment to creating spaces where people feel welcome, athletes can grow, and Chester residents and the surrounding communities have access to something truly world-class year-round," said Justin Dunn, Chief Community Impact Officer, WSFS Bank. "The WSFS Bank Sportsplex is proof of what's possible when organizations invest in a bigger purpose together and create opportunities that reach far beyond any single program or game."

Since opening in July 2025, the state-of-the-art, $100 million, 170,000-square-foot sports and recreation complex has served as a premier hub for all levels of soccer. In addition to hosting the Philadelphia Union, Union II, and Union Academy, the facility has welcomed the United States Men's and Women's National Teams, Ivory Coast's FIFA World Cup 2026™ team, Ecuador, Chelsea FC, and Arsenal FC.

Beyond elite competition, WSFS Bank Sportsplex has emerged as a year-round destination for the region, hosting more than 1,000 events, including Union II matches, numerous sports tournaments, practices, graduations, and community programs. Those events have brought more than 700,000 visitors to campus.

As part of its community commitment, more than 365 hours of field and facility time have been donated each year to local organizations, a figure the Union and WSFS Bank will aim to increase in the coming years.

This extension also includes the continuation of WSFS' designation as the official bank and wealth partner of the Philadelphia Union and all marketing elements, gameday activations and local community initiatives.







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