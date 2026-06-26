Inter Miami CF Resumes Training Ahead of Second Half of the 2026 Season

Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF First Team players returned to the Florida Blue Training Center this week, officially kicking off preparations for the second half of the 2026 campaign.

Led by head coach Guillermo Hoyos, the squad held its first training session on Wednesday evening as the team begins building toward the return of Major League Soccer regular season action.

Additionally, the squad began today's training session by observing a minute of silence in support of and solidarity with all those affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela. As part of the Club's relief efforts, the Inter Miami CF Foundation will be collecting essential supplies at the official Inter Miami CF Team Store at Nu Stadium through Friday, July 3.

With the exception of captain Leo Messi, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who are currently representing their respective national teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026™; forward Tadeo Allende, who continues to make positive progress in his recovery from a right knee injury; and midfielder Telasco Segovia, who was granted additional days of rest following his participation in Venezuela's international friendlies earlier this month, the remainder of the squad reported for the first week of training and reunited at the Club's facilities following the midseason break.

Inter Miami now shifts its attention to an important second half of the campaign, with the team set to resume MLS regular season play on July 22 when it hosts Chicago Fire FC at Nu Stadium. The team looks to continue the momentum from the thrilling 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union to close out the first half of the season, highlighted by a hat trick from Luis Suárez.

The Club will continue its regular training schedule in the coming weeks as preparations ramp up for the remainder of the 2026 season, with the group aiming to carry momentum into the final months of competition.

With the exception of captain Leo Messi, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who are currently representing their respective national teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026™; forward Tadeo Allende, who continues to make positive progress in his recovery from a right knee injury; and midfielder Telasco Segovia, who was granted additional days of rest following his participation in Venezuela's international friendlies earlier this month, the remainder of the squad reported for the first week of training and reunited at the Club's facilities following the midseason break.

Inter Miami now shifts its attention to an important second half of the campaign, with the team set to resume MLS regular season play on July 22 when it hosts Chicago Fire FC at Nu Stadium. The team looks to continue the momentum from the thrilling 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union to close out the first half of the season, highlighted by a hat trick from Luis Suárez.

The Club will continue its regular training schedule in the coming weeks as preparations ramp up for the remainder of the 2026 season, with the group aiming to carry momentum into the final months of competition.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2026

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